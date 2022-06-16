John Worboys is Britain’s most prolific serial rapist of women, committing over 100 sexual assaults on victims over a period of eight years.

He was a predator who was looking for women who were vulnerable.

The deviant, now 65, preyed on females leaving bars or clubs late at night.

The black cab driver coerced them into having a drink with him, pretending he’d won some money on the lottery.

His victims were at his mercy once they were in his black cab, and didn’t know that their drink was spiked.

Here’s everything you need to know about his victims – including Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie – some of whom have spoken out.

Black Cab driver John Worboys targeted hundreds of women (Credit: Shutterstock)

How many victims did Black Cab rapist John Worboys target?

John Worboys was a taxi driver in Bournemouth.

He is known to have drugged, raped and sexually assaulted more than 100 victims in the back of his black cab.

John raped his victims between 2000 and 2008.

His campaign of terror against women led to his sinister nickname the Black Cab Rapist.

Police finally arrested John Worboys in 2008, after making a public appeal.

Officers apprehended him at his house in Rotherhithe.

Police found a “rape kit” in the boot of John Worboys’ Fiat Punto.

The rape kit contained included Champagne, sleeping tablets, a torch, vibrators, gloves and condoms.

He also kept an ashtray to crush the drugs into the drinks of his potential victims.

Police found other incriminating evidence, including a wristband belonging to one of his victims, and a vibrator.

In December 2019, a judge sentenced John Worboys for life with a minimum term of six years at the Old Bailey.

He is currently still in jail, and goes by the name of John Radford.

Did Black Cab Rapist’s victims testify against him?

During the trial, John Worboys pleaded not guilty to all 23 counts brought against him.

He insisted the sex was consensual.

Nevertheless, a jury found him guilty as a result of glaring evidence – including witness testimony from 14 victims.

The judge convicted him at Croydon Crown Court on March 13 2009 for attacks on 12 women – one count of rape, five sexual assaults, one attempted assault and 12 drugging charges.

However, police believe he may have had more than 100 victims.

Black Cab Rapist John Worboys is currently in jail where he belongs (Credit: Shutterstock)

Was Carrie Symonds one of John Worboys’ victims?

Carrie Symonds was one of the 14 women who testified against John Worboys at his trial.

The wife of UK PM Boris had climbed into John’s cab when she was just 19 in July 2007.

Then a first year student at Warwick University, she had been waiting at a bus stop after a night out in Fulham when he pulled up on the King’s Road.

Carrie only had £5 on her when he pulled up, but he appeared to take pity on her and offered to accept that as payment because he lived in the same direction as her.

She was then subjected to the well practised routine of being plied with alcohol.

Carrie sensed danger and poured the Champagne on the floor of his cab without having a sip.

John propositioned Carrie to perform a sex act on him, before joining her in the back of the cab where he pressured her to down a shot of vodka.

Carrie Symonds and John Worboys

Speaking to The Telegraph in March 2009, Carrie Symonds said: “I felt indebted to him because he had given me a cheap lift home.

“But when I got the glass I secretly poured it on to the floor as I was worried it might be spiked.”

After being offered the vodka, Symonds said: “I downed it, which was stupid, as I just wanted to get home.

“From that point on I can’t really remember what happened.

“He seemed to be this sad man who had no one to celebrate with him.

“I pitied him, I didn’t feel frightened – I just thought he was weird.”

Carrie was left with no memory of the rest of her journey home.

She was 20 when the case went to trial, and said it was “absolutely terrifying” when she learnt about the number of victims he had gone after.

Carrie, who was the youngest of Worboys’ victims, waived her right to anonymity to campaign tirelessly to prevent him leaving prison after it was revealed the parole board was considering him for release.

Kathy Martin, partner of London black cab driver John Worboys, at the time of his arrest (Credit: Shutterstock)

Have any of John Worboys’ victims spoken out?

Susanna Reid has interviewed victims of the Black Cab Rapist John Worboys in ITV’s John Worboys: The Taxi Cab Rapist.

The GMB host said at the time: “The most striking thing for me was talking to a woman who personally feels guilty because if only she had been taken seriously and police had investigated her case, all those other women wouldn’t have been attacked.”

One victim, identified as ‘Fiona’, was in tears as she told how she felt she could have done more after police failed to take her seriously.

She said: “I just want to put it right. Not because I did anything wrong. But for my own sanity I need to put it right.”

Susanna reassured her: “But John Worboys assaulted all these women. It is not your fault.”

John Worboys’ victim NBV criticised police for their actions

In the Channel 5 documentary Predator: Catching the Black Cab Rapist, one of John Worboys’ victims claimed the police grilled her over her choice of red nail varnish.

The woman, known by NBV for legal reasons, said the Met Police also asked about her drinking habits and lipstick choice.

NBV helped catch John Worboys.

The victim was being driven home in a black cab from a London nightclub by Worboys when he attacked her.

She has said that the police interview “was a humiliating experience”.

She said: “They started off asking a lot of questions about myself.

“They had observed that I had nail polish on which was red.

“They asked me whether I’d describe myself as a young lady who would wear red nail polish and red lipstick.

“Then they asked me how often I would go out drinking and they asked me how much I had drank that night.

“The way they behaved made me feel like anything that had happened to me was because I deserved it.”

The programme also features clips from John Worboys’ first police interview, where a female officer is heard asking him whether NBV offered sex in return for a free lift home.

Black Cab Rapist John Worboys: Becki Houlston was one of his victims (Credit: Channel 5)

Victim Becki Houlston says she wants John Worboys to ‘die’ in prison

One of Black Cab Rapist John Worboys’ victims has said she wants him to die in prison.

Becki Houlston is convinced she was among the first to fall prey to the sexual predator.

She says he persuaded her to drink champagne spiked with a sedative in the back of his cab.

Becki does not believe Worboys sexually assaulted her, but she still suffers from flashbacks and anxiety knowing she came face to face with the evil rapist.

Becki, 49, from Bournemouth, Dorset, told the Mail Online: “I want to see him die in prison.

“This man should never be allowed out.

“He has shown no remorse and is the worst predator imaginable and I can’t see how anyone would see he is fit for release.”

Becki was in her mid-20s when she left a Bournemouth bar in 2002 after a night out with friends.

She has subsequently suffered flashbacks and developed anxiety about going in taxis.

Predator: Catching the Black Cab Rapist is currently available to watch on My5.

Do documentaries about true crimes give you nightmares? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.