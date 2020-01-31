The One Show confirms Matt Baker's leaving date and promises a 'massive send off'

Matt Baker's last ever day on The One Show has been confirmed, as the presenter steps down after nine years.

Viewers will be saying goodbye to 42-year-old host Matt on Tuesday March 31 2020.

Matt and Alex have been hosting the show together for nine years (Credit: BBC)

Read more: The One Show: Viewers have surprising reaction to shock axe of Victoria Derbyshire

The official Twitter account of the BBC evening talk show confirmed the news on Thursday (January 30), with a message promising a fitting farewell.

Set your reminders for March 31, when we'll be giving him a massive send off and a great big thank you.

The post said: "Save the date for March 31 when we'll be saying farewell to The One Show's Matt Baker.

"After nine years on The One Show sofa, the time is coming to say goodbye to Matt Baker."

🗓️Save the date for 31st March when we'll be saying farewell to #TheOneShow 's Matt Baker pic.twitter.com/avxDLwhtEx — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) January 30, 2020

Read more: The One Show: Viewers question guest Gillian Anderson's British accent

The message continued: "Set your reminders for March 31, when we'll be giving him a massive send off and a great big thank you."

Fans reacted to the post with messages of regret, with one replying: "Can't bare it."

Another said: "No more rickshaw challenge...? We will miss you Matt Baker."

No more rickshaw challenge...? We will miss you @mattbakerfans pic.twitter.com/D6C6Kb9N5v — Maggie Harriss (@maggiemags72) January 30, 2020

A third added: "He's great, sad to see him go, big shoes to fill and should be honoured for his charity work. Hope the BBC don't forget about him and I wish him all the best."

"Very big shoes to fill, who on earth can do the job as well as Matt?" asked one more.

Former Blue Peter presenter Matt announced he was leaving The One Show back in December.

He fought back tears as he announced that he would be stepping away from the BBC1 show at the beginning of 2020 after hosting it for nine years.

Who will replace him? (Credit: BBC)

As the programme drew to a close, Matt said: "I would like to take this opportunity to say that at this time of year I like to stop, reflect and take stock.

"The One Show has been a massive part of my life for almost a decade now, and I have loved every second of being a part of it, but I am leaving this green sofa in the spring.

"It's time to give someone else the opportunity to see how big-hearted and generous you, the viewers, really are.

"It's something I get to witness every year.

"I thank you all from the bottom of my heart... Now I finally get to put my kids to bed.

"Thank you everyone for the most random, wonderful nine years."

It will be the end of an era (Credit: BBC)

Although he has decided to walk away from The One Show, Matt will continue to present BBC's Countryfile and do the sport coverage for BBC Sport.

He said in a statement: "It's been brilliant to showcase the eclectic mix of Britain, meet incredible people along the way and witness so many lives changed with the annual Rickshaw Challenge for Children in Need.

"I'd like to thank all those I've worked with over the years and especially you the viewer for showing me so much support during my time on the green sofa.

"I'm continuing with Countryfile and BBC Sport and excited about other opportunities that come my way but most of all I'm looking forward to having dinner with my family and being able to put my kids to bed."

The BBC has not yet confirmed who will be replacing Matt on the sofa.

Will you miss Matt Baker on The One Show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!