This Morning viewers go wild for Holly Willoughby's leopard-print dress

Viewers of today's This Morning (February 12) have gone wild for Holly Willoughby's gorgeous leopard-print midi dress.

Posting a full-length picture of herself in the dress to Instagram ahead of the show, Holly revealed that it was from & Other Stories.

And to say fans have gone wild for the look (geddit?!) would be an understatement.

A little look online shows the puff shoulder crepe midi dress isn't actually too pricey compared to some of the outfits the TV presenter wears.

The dress is available in sizes 32 to 44 (6 to 18) and costs a pretty reasonable £85.

Read more: Matalan is selling matching Friends "you're my lobster" pyjamas for Valentine's Day

"Yes to the dress," said one animal-print fan.

"Yet another gorgeous dress Holly, you look so beautiful and elegant and your hair looks lovely," said one of the star's admirers.

"I need this dress," said another.

Holly's exact dress is online now and costs £85 (Credit: & Other Stories)

"Bl**dy love this! Can't beat a bit of leopard," said another.

Another of Holly's followers said: "Just ordered this!"

"God is this dress up our street or what?" said another fan of the look, tagging her friend.

Read more: You can now twin with your dog in Primark's new onesie range

"I want her wardrobe," exclaimed another.

"That’s the loveliest dress! You look gorgeous," said another.

If Holly's designer dress is slightly out of budget, though, fear not, as we've found some that are really quite similar – and a fraction of the price.

Head to ASOS for a similar dress for a fraction of the price (Credit: ASOS)

Our favourite is this ASOS number, which is priced at £35 and available online in sizes 6 to 18.

The leopard-print tea dress features the same sleeves as Holly's dress and it's also the same flattering midi length.

That’s the loveliest dress! You look gorgeous!

Plus, if you order it today, it'll arrive on your doorstep tomorrow – perfect for bringing out your inner animal this Valentine's Day!

Elsewhere, we've found a super budget option at online retailer I Saw It First.

The brown leopard-print midi dress, with three-quarter-length sleeves, features a high slash neck and flattering tiered skirt.

An even cheaper option is available at I Saw It First (Credit: I Saw It First)

But the best news is it's reduced from £30 to just £15.

And it's available in sizes small, medium and large, with the option to sign up to be notified when other sizes – extra small, extra large and XXL – come back in stock.

It's really never been easier – or more of a bargain – to steal the This Morning star's style.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of Holly's outfit.