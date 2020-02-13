This Morning viewers are in love with Holly Willoughby's 'cute' Valentine's-inspired outfit

Hot on the heels of the stunning leopard-print dress that she wore on Wednesday's This Morning, presenter Holly Willoughby has wowed viewers yet again with a beautiful Valentine's-inspired outfit.

Holly won't be on screen tomorrow, with the Valentine's Day show being hosted by Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, so she pulled out all the stops ahead of the international day of love.

The blonde TV host looked stunning in a J Crew pink sweater teamed with a pleated coordinating skirt from Markus Lupfer, who is one of her favourite designers.

The Hailey Iconic Lip Sunray Pleated Skirt is certainly an investment at £295, but if you do fancy splashing the cash it's currently online in sizes 6 to 14.

Although the skirt looks pretty for a distance, a closer look reveals that it's actually printed with tiny red lips.

The blurb reads: "Cut to a swishing silhouette, our luxe pleated skirt is the perfect new addition to your wardrobe. Featuring our Iconic Lip print designed by our in-house studio, this skirt is amazing paired with our matching Josie top and platform trainers."

Holly had previously worn the pale blue version on the show, to rave reviews from viewers.

She teamed today's look (February 13) with a pair of blush pink court shoes.

The pretty skirt costs just under £300 (Credit: Markus Lupfer)

"So pretty Holly," said one fan.

"You look so cute, love it," said another.

"You look amazing in that the colour, suits you," said a third.

"That skirt," said another, adding the love heart eye emoji.

"Pretty in pink," another commented.

You have the look of love. Hope you have a great Valentine's Day.

"Lovely outfit. I love that skirt," said another fan of Holly's style.

Others took the chance to wish the bubbly blonde an early happy Valentine's Day. The first of many wishes, we expect.

One admirer said: "You have the look of love. Hope you have a great Valentine's Day."

A closer look shows the pretty lip detail (Credit: Markus Lupfer)

Others called on high street retailer to copy the look and make a cheaper, more accessible version.

"Love this skirt. Can @marksandspencer do a version of this that isn’t £300 please?" they asked.

We imagine it would fly off the shelves if a cheaper lookalike should become available…

