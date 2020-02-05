This Morning viewers say spring has sprung as Holly Willoughby wears 'lovely' sky blue outfit

Viewers of This Morning couldn't get enough of Holly Willoughby's gorgeous spring-like look today (February 5).

The TV presenter wore a stylish sky blue top and skirt and fans said they "loved" her outfit.

Style queen Holly hit the fashion high notes as she presented the show alongside co-host Phillip Schofield.

She teamed her Markus Lupfer skirt and top – which some mistook for a dress – with sky-high black heels.

She wore her trademark blonde locks in relaxed waves.

And, it appears viewers are keen to steal her style – despite the top and skirt coming in at almost £600.

Read more: The Duchess of Cambridge glitters in recycled dress

One said: "As soon as I saw his outfit I was on the internet searching."

Another added: "Holly, you have some beautiful frocks."

Lovely two piece, you really suit that colour. It's Baltic outside and you make it look like summer.

A third said: "I absolutely love that dress, plus you look stunning Holly."

"Doesn't Holly look lovely today," said another.

Viewers loved Holly's designer look (Credit: Markus Lupfer)

Others commented on the fact that Holly was bringing the sunshine into their lives on this chilly February day.

"Lovely two piece, you really suit that colour. It's Baltic outside and you make it look like should be summer," said one fan.

Read more: Piers Morgan rips his tie off after viewers slate his outfit

"Always giving spring vibes," said another.

Another added: "Love the colour, so pretty."

"Love this outfit. Wonderful colour," said another.

The sky blue lip-print skirt offers definite spring vibes (Credit: Markus Lupfer)

However, some were put off by the "steep" price.

"Love this outfit ! Bit steep at £600 though," said one of Holly's followers.

"In the name of god this is £350!!!" said one follower, commenting on the price of a similar dress on the Markus Lupfer website.

They added: "No chance of buying this but you look beautiful Holly."

And, if you look closely, you'll see a little Valentine's nod in Holly's look, as it actually features a tiny lip print.

Holly's outfit certainly fared better than one of her recent looks, which viewers compared to a dressing gown.

What do you think of Holly's look? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.