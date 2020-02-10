Leading ladies Olivia Colman, Rebel Wilson and Renée Zellweger dazzle on the Oscars red carpet

Hollywood's leading ladies dazzled as they took to the red carpet at the Dolby Theater for the 92nd annual Academy Awards last night (February 9).

Rebel Wilson, Renée Zellweger and Brit Olivia Colman stole the fashion limelight as they arrived for Hollywood's biggest night.

Olivia, who stars in The Crown, showed off a new blonde pixie crop as she arrived in her long-sleeved, full-length midnight blue velvet gown with an open keyhole-style detail on the shoulders.

Olivia wore a midnight blue Stella McCartney dress (Credit: Splash News)

The Stella McCartney dress did, however, cause Olivia some red carpet problems.

The gown also featured a flowing cape, which was stepped on as she gave interviews ahead of the ceremony, causing the actress to be yanked abruptly backwards.

Elsewhere, Best Actress winner Renée Zellweger dazzled in white sequinned Armani Privé.

Renée Zellweger had 12 fittings to make sure her Armani Privé dress was red-carpet ready (Credit: Splash News)

She looked stunning as she collected her award for the film Judy, as it was revealed that she had 12 fittings to make the dress fit like a glove for Oscars night.

Australian comedian Rebel Wilson stole the show in a stunning glittering gold Jason Wu gown, which showed off her recent weight loss.

She channel old-Hollywood glamour, with her hair set into waves and a gorgeous slick of red lipstick.

Rebel Wilson showed off her weight loss in a custom-made Jason Wu gown (Credit: Splash News)

The following morning, Lorraine Kelly quipped of Rebel's look: "Gorgeous! She looks just like an Oscar trophy!"

Best Supporting Actress nominee Margot Robbie did her bit for sustainability in a flowing floor-length black gown with chiffon sleeves.

Margot dug deep into Chanel's archives, selecting the 1994 haute couture gown for Hollywood's biggest night.

Margot Robbie wore vintage Chanel haute couture (Credit: Splash News)

Best Actress nominee Scarlett Johansson looked stunning in a strapless champagne-coloured Oscar De La Renta gown.

However, we only had eyes for her bling – she was wearing a whopping $2.5 million of diamonds!

Scarlett Johansson wore diamonds worth $2.5m (Credit: Splash News)

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson also dazzled on the red carpet.

She arrived wearing a blush pink Celine by Hedi Slimane dress adorned with 13,000 Swarovski crystals.

Brie Larson looks stunning in her blush Celine dress (Credit: Splash News)

Elsewhere, screen legend Jane Fonda showed off a gorgeous new hairstyle as she dazzled in floor-length red Elie Saab.

And if you thought you'd seen her dress somewhere before as she stepped up to present Best Picture to Parasite, that's because she wore it to the Cannes Film Festival back in 2014.

