Missguided adds to its doggy clothing range and there are jumpers that'll let you twin with your pooch

Following on from the success of its Christmas 2019 doggy clothing line, fashion brand Missguided has added new items to its range of outfits for your four-legged friend.

Last year, we told you how dogs and their owners could twin in matching outfits thanks to the launch of jumpers in sizes suitable for you and Fido.

You and your pooch can twin in this branded top (Credit: Missguided)

Now the brand has released a new hoodie, emblazoned with the word Missguided on the back, that both you and your dog can wear.

The human hoodie comes in grey and is available in sizes 6 to 14 and costs £22.

The version for your four-legged friend, however, comes in a grey sweatshirt for £12, a grey T-shirt for £8 and a grey onesie complete with hood for £14.

The adult size costs £22 (Credit: Misguided)

In good news for the stylish furry friend in your life, there's also a different colourway available in doggy sizes small and medium.

The pink branded hoodie costs £12 but it's selling out fast!

The pink is selling out fast (Credit: Missguided)

"My dog needs this hoodie," one fan said, replying to Missguided's video of a cute pooch modelling the pink top.

I would definitely wear a matching hoodie with my dog.

"I would definitely wear a matching hoodie with my dog," said one dog owner on Twitter.

This little cutie looks adorable in its hoodie (Credit: Missguided)

The brand does have a handy size guide, just in case you're unsure as to which size your dog will take.

It says small fits a chihuahua, mini dashshund or small Yorkie. Medium fits a Jack Russell, border terrier, Yorkie, mini schnauzer, small pug, mini poodle, cavalier or small cocker spaniel.

You and your pooch can wrap up in matching knits (Credit: Missguided)

While a large fits a large Westie, large cocker spaniel or a beagle.

The range also features a cute pink T-shirt that asks: "Are you obsessed with me?"

There are also cheeky additions to the range, £8 (Credit: Missguided)

There are also a couple of cheeky tees.

One states the wearer is "usually naked", while another reveals the dog in question isn't "your basic bitch" in a funny play on words.

With Britain still in the grip of winter, the brand has restocked its popular doggy knits, which you can also get in adult size.

This cheeky pup covers its modesty in one of the tees (Credit: Misssguided)

There's a pink and blue boucle number for your dog for £12, while the two of you can get matching roll-necks in white.

We think the new range is the perfect addition to your pet's wardrobe!

