Michelle Keegan, Harry Styles and Laura Whitmore lead the best-dressed stars on the BRITs red carpet

The BRIT Awards took place at London's O2 last night (February 18) and, although music was celebrated inside the arena, the red carpet was all about the outfits.

Looking dazzling in every sense of the word as she graced the red carpet, actress Michelle Keegan looked stunning in her silver Galia Lahav gown.

Michelle looked stunning in her Galia Lahav silver gown (Credit: Splash News)

The sparkling dress featured a thigh-high split, plunging neckline, an open back, '80s shoulder pads and a bow front to tie it all together.

Read more: BRITs viewers demand to know what Lewis Capaldi said during his "sweary" muted speech

Michelle posed up a storm on the red carpet, with her flowing brunette locks in a trendy up do. She accessorised her outfit with a black box clutch and silver sky-high heels.

It featured an open back and a thigh-high split (Credit: Splash News)

Next up was Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore.

She made a pretty sombre entrance following the death of her friend Caroline Flack.

Read more: Caroline Flack's family release message she wrote days before she died

Laura had earlier taken to Instagram to reveal she was due to attend the BRITs and said: "Sometimes you just need to put on your dancing shoes."

Laura Whitmore cut a sombre figure in her Clio Peppiatt dress (Credit: Splash News)

She wore a sparkling monochrome newspaper print dress costing £1,850 by Clio Peppiatt.

Sometimes you just need to put on your dancing shoes.

Laura wore a sparkly clip in her hair, carried a black fluffy bag and added height in her stylish black dancing shoes.

Next on our style radar was former One Direction star Harry Styles.

Harry Styles paid tribute to Caroline Flack by wearing a black ribbon on his lapel (Credit: Splash News)

He paid tribute to former girlfriend Caroline on the red carpet by wearing a sombre black ribbon on his '70s-style brown suit.

He teamed the look with a white shirt with blue cuffs, a pinky-purple jumper and a string of pearls.

He changed into this canary yellow suit following his performance (Credit: Splash News)

After his emotional BRITs performance, Harry changed into a yellow suit, which he teamed with cream brogues and a purple silky shirt, before heading out to party with ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner.

Winner of The Masked Singer Nicola Roberts made us all green with envy with her floor-length Celia Kritharioti dress, with its slashed neckline, thigh-high split and flattering gathered waist.

Queen Bee star Nicola wore a green Celia Kritharioti dress (Credit: Splash News)

Model Abbey Clancy also looked sensational in her strapless black Kim Kassas dress, which showed off her endless legs and even had a train.

Spice Girl Mel C was another star who opted for black on the red carpet.

Abbey Clancy flashed her pins in her Kim Kassas minidress (Credit: Splash News)

She wore a strappy floor-length gown that showed off her toned arms and accentuated her tiny waist with a rope-like belt.

During the ceremony, Mel presented an award to a rather excited Billie Eilish, who declared: "Hi Sporty!"

Mel C was another star who wore black to the event (Credit: Splash News)

Maya Jama, too, opted for the darkest hue, in her stunning off-the-shoulder black velvet floor-length gown that she wore with old Hollywood-style gloves.

She sat with Laura Whitmore at the ceremony, which also saw her ex-boyfriend Stormzy perform live.

Maya Jama channelled old-school Hollywood glamour (Credit: Splash News)

Emily Atack was another star in black – she kept it real in a gorgeous satin dress that clung to her curves from ASOS.

She teamed the dress with a pair of black strappy shoes and wore her long, flowing brunette locks in loose waves.

Emily Atack wore a LBD from ASOS (Credit: Splash News)

Elsewhere, Love Island's Montana Brown showed off her curves as she hit the red carpet.

She wore a daring see-through one-shoulder silver chainmail dress over a yellow bodysuit by Rami Kadi.

Montana Brown wore a barely-there dress by Rami Kadi (Credit: Splash News)

Montana also paid tribute to former Love Island host Caroline Flack as she made her way into the arena.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know who you think wore it best!