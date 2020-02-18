Lidl launches designer-inspired cookware range and prices start at just £3.99

Supermarket Lidl has launched a stunning new cookware and crockery collection and we cannot wait to get our hands on it.

Launching in store on February 20, the bright and beautiful kitchenware range appears to be inspired by the bold designer look of Le Creuset.

The French cookware manufacturer is best known for its colorfully-enameled cast-iron cookware, which famously costs a fortune.

We love Lidl's Cast Iron Casserole Dish (top shelf), £24.99, and Forged Aluminium Stock Pot (bottom shelf), £19.99 (Credit: Lidl)

However, now you can get the designer look for a fraction of the price thanks to the bargain supermarket.

Read more: Burger King slammed as it launches a new "burger" that only contains fries

It's certainly an impressive range of items, with Lidl offering everything from mini frying pans and mugs to mixers and gorgeous casserole dishes.

In bold hues of red, blue, green and yellow, the pieces are eye-catching and stylish to boot.

Prices start from just £3.99 for the mini frying pans and, with Pancake Day fast approaching, the pan would certainly be a timely purchase.

Perfect for Pancake Day, the frying pans start at £3.99 (Credit: Lidl)

Highlights of the collection include the 3.5 litre Forged Aluminium Stock Pot, £19.99, with its high-quality ceramic reinforced non-stick coating, and the Cast Iron Casserole Dish, £24.99.

Read more: Nutella Biscuits exist and they are filled with a gooey layer of the chocolate and hazelnut spread

Oven safe and suitable for all hob types including induction, they are perfect for cooking up a storm.

The two-slice toaster comes in at £16.99 (Credit: Lidl)

The colourful plates, bowls and mugs are made from high-quality porcelain and come in sets of two. You can pick up a set for £4.99, or buy two for £8.

Lidl said they are "are the ideal accessories for any kitchen, whether for entertaining friends and family or having a chilled night in".

Matching kettles, £16.99, and water bottles, £3.99, are also available (Credit: Lidl)

The collection also features designer-inspired insulated stainless steel bottles, £3.99 each, in three gorgeous colours so you can keep hydrated wherever you are.

Shoppers will have to be quick to get their hands on this designer-inspired kitchenware as when it’s gone, it’s gone!

There are also plenty of kitchen gadgets on offer.

The large Stoneware Oven Dish and the Oven Dish Set, containing two smaller dishes, costs £4.99 (Credit: Lidl)

Our favourite is the Bosch Stand Mixer – it's available in three colours, including red and green – but the stylish piece is the most expensive in the range at £139.

There's also a kettle and a toaster in the range, priced at £16.99 each and available in a variety of bold block colours.

The stylish Bosch Stand Mixer is the priciest item at £139 (Credit: Lidl)

However, a word of warning from Lidl should you like what you see – don't delay in getting down to your local store.

It revealed: "Available from Thursday February 20, shoppers will have to be quick to get their hands on this designer-inspired kitchenware as when it’s gone, it’s gone!"

Let us know your favourite pieces on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.