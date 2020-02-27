Jungle queen Jacqueline Jossa launches her debut clothing collection and prices start at just £12

She signed a big-money deal with In The Style following her I'm A Celebrity win and now we can finally get our hands on Jacqueline Jossa's debut self-designed clothing range.

It launches online at 6pm today (February 27) and is expected to sell out fast.

The range – modelled by the gorgeous former EastEnders star – is a 46-piece collection that boasts a mix of daytime essentials, loungewear and partywear.

Jungle queen Jacqueline models the outfits herself. She wears dress, £45 (Credit: In The Style)

Jacqueline said: "I can’t wait for people to see what we’ve been working on for the last couple of months."

ED! was given a sneak peak of a few of the items in the range, and we're pleased to report it all looks gorgeous.

Jacqueline wears floral-print dress, £20 (Credit: In The Style)

Prices start from just £12 and the collection is available in sizes 6-24.

If you're heading off on holiday soon, there are plenty of options for your trip to sunnier climes.

The floaty white ditsy Floral Print Dress, £20, features T-shirt sleeves and a pretty ruffled hem.

It also skims the tummy, in case you want to over-indulge on your travels.

Jac looks mellow in her yellow wrap dress, £35 (Credit: In The Style)

The star said when she was designing the range, she "really listened" to what people wanted and, looking at the pictures, it really appears that she has.

Whether that’s covering arms, things that are not too tight, or ruching on the tummy, we’ve listened to suggestions.

She added: "Whether that’s covering arms, things that are not too tight, or ruching on the tummy, we’ve listened to suggestions and I’m so excited to show everyone what we’ve been up to."

The pretty yellow Polka Dot Wrap Dress, £35, is another soon-to-be summer holiday staple, with the minidress sure to take you from day to night.

Jac's polka dot top, £25, and skirt, £25, is perfect for summer holidays (Credit: In The Style)

There's also a pretty matching red polka dot Crop Top, £25, and Skirt, £25, that makes the perfect sunshine coord.

Jacqueline added that she "loves every single piece" and there's something for "date night, the school run and daytime essentials".

Jac's designed the perfect dress for date night, £40 (Credit: In The Style)

When it comes to the aforementioned date nights, the star most certainly has you covered.

Slip into her sultry red Polka Dot Drape Dress, £40, with its gorgeous ruched bust, or opt for her eye-catching bright red suit.

Suits you, Jac! Blazer, £40, trousers, £30 (Credit: In The Style)

The blazer costs £40, while the trousers retail at £30 – and we reckon they could be quite a savvy investment as they can be worn as separates with items you already have in your wardrobe.

There's also a khaki Belted Utility Dress, £45, should you want to channel Jac's jungle chic!

Head over to In The Style to check out the range.

