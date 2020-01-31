Jacqueline Jossa's drops new In The Style edit and it's in the 50% off sale

Reigning queen of the jungle Jacqueline Jossa has updated her gorgeous In The Style edit and, not only has she added some new pieces – they're also in the up to 50% off pay day sale.

Yes, the longest month in the history of the world has officially come to an end, with our bank balances boosted by the first pay day of 2020.

Jacqueline wears dress, £28.80 (Credit: In The Style)

So there's surely no better time for a cheeky little wardrobe refresh.

Some items from Jacqueline's debut In The Style edit – which dropped earlier this month – sold out in just six minutes.

And we reckon the new updated launch will prove to be just as popular, especially as pieces start from just £10.80 in the sale.

Jac wears jogging bottoms, £28, and hoodie, £25 (Credit: In The Style)

Jacqueline was revealed as a brand ambassador for In The Style earlier this month after signing a six-figure deal with the brand.

Her debut collection, which she is designing herself, is set to launch in February.

Jacqueline wears playsuit, £33 (Credit: In The Style)

And it promises to deliver an all-inclusive range that features a mix of loungewear, eveningwear and day-time essentials to embody Jac’s much-loved girl next door style.

She said: "With my collection I want to make sure there’s something for everyone, something for real women! The mother, the hard worker and the glam queens too. I want to make ladies feel confident and strong, classy and sexy all at the same time."

Jacqueline wears jeans, £18, and T-shirt, £13.50 (Credit: In The Style)

Jacqueline – who is married to Dan Osborne and mum to daughters Ella and Mia – added that she wanted the range to represent "all women".

The I'm A Celebrity champ added: "I love each and every item in our collection, there really is so much choose from and it’s everything I would wear from date night to school run, there is something for all of us!

Shop Jacqueline's In The Style edit online now. The sale ends Monday night.

