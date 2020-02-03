Duchess of Cambridge stuns in glittering recycled gown at the BAFTAs

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a recycled Alexander McQueen dress to the BAFTAs in London last night (February 2), and royal fans can't get enough of the look.

Kate dazzled in the custom-made floor-length white and gold gown as she took to the red carpet with husband Prince William.

Kate looked stunning in her white and gold custom-made Alexander McQueen gown (Credit: Splash News)

However, if the gorgeous gown looked familiar, that's because the duchess first wore the dress during an official visit to Malaysia in 2012.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan "considering six-figure sum to appear in TV advert"

The flowing, floor-length dress, made by Sarah Burton, paid homage to her hosts by featuring glittering gold embroidered hibiscus flowers – the official flower of Malaysia.

However, eagle-eye royal fashion fans will have noticed a slight update to the dress as Kate stepped out at London's Royal Albert Hall.

This time around, the dress featured mid-length fitted sleeves and structured shoulders.

Last time, the sleeves were made from floaty white chiffon.

Kate first wore the dress eight years ago at an event in Malaysia (Credit: Splash News)

The Daily Mail reported that the changes were made to accentuate the duchess's changing shape.

Stylist Susie Hasler said: "Kate looked incredible in her BAFTA outfit. By adapting the sleeves of this glamorous gown, she has created a much more structured style, which is really flattering on her body and face shape."

Read more: Caprice slams Dancing On Ice bosses for "siding" with pro skater Hamish Gaman

She added: "This beautifully tailored look complete with shoulder pads, frames her face so well – and makes her appear much more confident, and improves her posture by making her shoulders appear broader."

Susie also said Kate's stylish updo gave the dress a "much more powerful nighttime look".

Commenting on pictures of the duchess on Instagram, fans called the royal's decision to recycle a dress at the ceremony – which had a sustainability dress code in a bid to bring down its carbon footprint – "great".

By adapting the sleeves of this glamorous gown, she has created a much more structured style, which is really flattering on her body and face shape.

"Love that the duchess repeated her gown," said one follower.

"I was just looking at this thinking I'd seen it on her before. Very thoughtful of her," said another.

"That's a great thing to do!" exclaimed another.

Kate lined the sleeves of the dress and made them more structured (Credit: Splash News)

"She’s seriously a real-life Cinderella," cooed another fan.

At the ceremony Kate was seen looking a little red-faced as Margot Robbie made a joke about Prince Harry's departure from the royal family.

Let us know what you thought of Kate's dress on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.