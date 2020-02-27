The Duchess of Cambridge looks 'perfect' in M&S trainers and Zara trousers that cost just £6!

The Duchess of Cambridge proved she's just like you and me when it comes to bargain hunting.

Thrifty Kate stepped out at a SportsAid event in the capital yesterday (February 26) and wore a stunning emerald green outfit from the high street.

With a day of sport ahead of her, including a race with Olympian Jessica Ennis-Hill, Kate knew just how to dress for the occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Feb 26, 2020 at 6:14am PST

Kate proved she was a winner in the style stakes as she slipped into green cropped culottes that cost just £5.99 in the Zara sale.

Read more: Holly Willoughby hits a fashion high as This Morning viewers declare they "want her dress'

Kate teamed the trousers with a matching round-neck jumper and emerald earrings, which perfectly complemented her stylish up-do.

"I’ve got these trousers too! Sadly, in comparison, I look like an orca," said one of the royal's Instagram followers.

Kate's Zara trousers were last seen in the sale for £5.99 (Credit: Zara)

"She has such long, slim, elegant legs, I can't carry off the cropped wide pants either," said another. "Dressed down or up, she's got it."

Sadly for fans of Kate's look, the trousers have now sold out.

With a group of @TeamSportsAid athletes past and present The Duchess of Cambridge joined young athletes taking part in a series of track and field activities #SupportTheNext pic.twitter.com/9QGWMb9qx1 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 26, 2020

However, you can get your hands – or feet, rather – on her trainers.

They're from Marks & Spencer and cost just £29.50.

Read more: Amanda Holden proves to be the biggest bargain hunter as she steps out in £14 Zara outfit

There are a few sizes still in stock online, but we suspect you may have to be quick before the Kate effect gets into full swing.

Love everything about this engagement and the outfit is just perfect. Good to see the duchess's sporty side again.

And, just like her glittering outfit earlier on in the week when she headed to the theatre, the trainers too added a touch of sparkle.

Look carefully and you'll see a ribbon of silver glitter mingled among the green stripes.

The M&S trainers feature a ribbon of silver glitter (Credit: M&S)

"Love everything about this engagement and the outfit is just perfect. Good to see the duchess's sporty side again," said one fan.

During her visit to the London Stadium in Stratford, Kate was seen racing Ennis-Hill, trying her hand at taekwondo and learning how to throw a punch.

"She did well, actually, I must confess a lot better than expected," Great Britain's Lutalo Muhammad said.

"Her right hand is mean, I hope she never has to use it for self-defence but at least she's got some skills now," he added.

The duchess has been patron of the charity since 2013.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.