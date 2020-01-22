Beat the winter chill with Amazon's 'fantastic' hot water bottle for your feet

The temperatures have most certainly dropped over the past few days, but shoppers on Amazon have come up with a new way of beating the winter chill.

As you sit in front of the box, bingeing on Netflix this chilly January, there's no need to reach for the thermostat and turn up the central heating.

Instead, pop the kettle on and fill up these bad boys!

This hot water bottle for your feet is perfect for the cold winter nights (Credit: Amazon)

Seller Things2KeepYouWarm is offering a hot water bottle for your feet that really will keep your toes toasty this winter.

And, priced at just £15.99, we think the Hot Water Bottle Foot Muff Snug Feet Warmer is a steal.

My feet are nice and toasty, I love it!

It's also available in light and dark grey, if you're more akin to Mrs Hinch's colour palette.

The blurb states the "cosy fleece foot pouch" has all the warmth of a hot water bottle.

The foot warmer also comes in dark grey (Credit: Amazon)

Simply fill and insert the hot water bottle into the foot pouch, which is big enough to envelop both feet in gentle warmth and comfort.

Great for cold nights, it heats in minutes and stays warm for a couple of hours.

One fan said: "My feet are nice and toasty, I love it!"

Another added: "Fantastic – my daughter has joint problems in her feet and this is a godsend."

The product has even been hailed as a "godsend" by one shopper (Credit: Amazon)

"Great product, well made and works as advertised, highly recommend," said another shopper.

