Amanda Holden is the ultimate bargain hunter as she stuns in Zara outfit that costs just £14

She recently returned from a sun-soaked trip to Dubai, so the blustery conditions in Blighty must have been a bit of a shock to the system when Amanda Holden returned to work on Heart FM this week.

The presenter didn't let the wet and windy weather affect her look, though.

She proved she was keen to be seen in green as she donned a striking emerald green coord as she strolled through London's drizzly Leicester Square.

Amanda battled the elements as she strolled through London's Leicester Square (Credit: Splash News)

Once inside, Amanda revealed that, in spite of her showbiz earnings, she is still quite the bargain hunter as she posted that her top and skirt were actually from high street retailer Zara.

And, what's more, the outfit – which some mistook for a midi dress – actually cost less than £14 in the sale!

While the top and skirt originally cost £29.99 and £49.99 separately, they were later reduced to just £7.99 and £5.99 in the brand's sale.

The skirt and top cost less than £14 in the Zara sale (Credit: Zara)

The top featured a gathered sleeve and asymmetric neckline, while Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda showed off her toned and tanned pins thanks to a leggy split at the front of the skirt.

She teamed the look with a pair of sky-high nude heels and wore her blonde locks in loose waves.

"I don't think there's ever been a more glamorous radio presenter!" said one of the star's gushing followers.

View this post on Instagram #morning back on @thisisheart #breakfast A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) on Feb 23, 2020 at 11:36pm PST

Proving that she definitely doesn't have a face for radio, another added: "Do you really need to look this good to be on the radio?!"

"Beautiful dress Ms H, looking great!" said another of Amanda's followers.

"Another added: "Looking good in green!"

"Looking lovely Amanda," another fan commented.

However, in a bit of bad news for fans of the look, you won't actually be able to buy it because Amanda's exact outfit is sold out – more than likely due to those cracking sale prices!

However, we've found one pretty close match that you can pick up online.

BooHoo is selling a gorgeous off-the-shoulder emerald green midi dress for £20.

It's available in sizes 8 to 20.

Hop on the trend with this emerald green dress (Credit: BooHoo)

And, while it isn't an exact match, the flattering wrap dress is sure to send your fellow fashion fans green with envy!

