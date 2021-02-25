As lockdown restrictions lift, 5 hacks to get you ready to greet the world!



With light at the end of the lockdown tunnel, we’ve partnered with the brilliant hydration & vitamins brand Phizz to bring you tips to get back on your health and beauty game.

1. Boost your energy and hydration levels

Phizz Multivitamin Hydration 2-in-1 Tablets will provide hydration (Credit: Phizz)

Phizz Multivitamin Hydration 2-in-1 Tablets

You may need some hydration when coming out of lockdown and these may be the perfect solution.

According to the description, Phizz’s science-backed formula helps you stay hydrated while delivering 19 vitamins and minerals that provide natural energy.

They also support the immune system and brain function, recovery and wellness.

Meanwhile, the Phizz tablets include 375% of your daily dose of Vitamin C which is equivalent of three oranges.

The tablets support the immune system and brain function, recovery and wellness (Credit: Phizz)

You can choose from a variety of packs, including 20 tablets, 30, 60, 120 or a pack of 240 which range from £7.99 to £69.99.

However, you can subscribe to the website and save 15 per cent.

2. Face masks and exfoliators to rid winter skin

Over the winter, dry and dull skin is most definitely a thing and usually, our skin needs some TLC.

You can pick up Simple’s Waterboost 5 Minute Reset Hydrogel Mask for just £2.33 in Boots.

According to the description, this mask offers 40 days’ worth of moisturiser in just five minutes!

Meanwhile, a good exfoliator to get rid of dry skin is the Drops of Youth Liquid Peel from the Body Shop.

It offers to “exfoliate and gently peel off impurities from your skin”.

A face mask does wonders (Credit: Pexels.com)

3. Improve your gut health

With society reopening after lockdown, it’s important to stay healthy and that includes your gut health.

You can pick up 30 Boots Good Gut Live Friendly Bacteria capsules for £11.

According to the website, the product is “designed to give you a helping hand to create a healthy gut environment”.

It’s proven that a healthy gut has such impact on our general health, notably our mental wellbeing.

In addition, you can pick capsules with added support for hair and nails, mental focus or max strength.

4. Hair repair

With hairdressers not planning to reopen until May, you might want to give your hair some care at home.

As none of us have been able to get our hair done professionally, we’ve had to make do with home treatments.

A popular choice is the Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food treatment.

They come in a variety of scents including banana, coconut oil, papaya and aloe vera.

And best of all, they only cost £3.49!

5. Beat fatigue as lockdown rules begin easing

After being stuck at home for so long, fatigue is something we’re all probably battling.

But you can pick up Defence Shots from My Vitamins to help beat this.

You can buy 12 bottles of the shots for £19.99 and they include Vitamin B12 and B6 to help the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.

The description reads: “Our unique blend contains selenium to support the immune system, as well as vitamins B12 and B6 to help reduce tiredness and fatigue.”

