In Classic Coronation Street, Zoe Tattersall is at the centre of a big storyline. But who is she and where is she now?

Classic Coronation Street: Who is Zoe Tattersall?

Zoe Tattersall is the biological mother of Shannon Tattersall.

She first appeared in May 1997.

Zoe was born in September 1981 and lived in care. But as she became a teenager, she ran away to live on the streets with her boyfriend Liam Shepherd.

However whilst living rough, Zoe discovered she was pregnant.

Classic Coronation Street: What storylines was Zoe involved in?

Zoe and Liam would often visit the arcade where Judy Mallet worked.

Liam began giving Judy grief and concocted a story that Judy’s husband Gary had assaulted him and Zoe was a witness.

He began blackmailing Judy for money and she ended up taking money from the Rovers till to pay him.

But she was caught by Samantha Failsworth and forced to admit the truth.

Zoe have birth to a daughter (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Judy was upset Zoe planned to use the money for an abortion, as she and Gary had been trying for a baby.

Later Zoe turned up on Judy’s doorstep, having been abandoned by Liam.

Judy thought about adopting Zoe’s unborn child, but Gary contacted social services.

Later Zoe returned to Judy and she agreed to buy Zoe’s daughter for £2000.

Zoe began dating Ashley Peacock (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Zoe soon began dating Ashley Peacock but struggled living opposite her daughter, who was living with Judy and Gary.

Struggling with the death of her daughter

Eventually Zoe took her daughter back and renamed her Shannon Jade. However in April 1998, Shannon died from meningitis at just eight months old, leaving Zoe devastated.

In May 1998, Zoe set fire to a pram outside of Judy and Gary’s house and she was taken to a secure unit. In the secure unit she cut her hair.

Once she was out, she returned to the cobbles to see Fiona Middleton to have her hair sorted. But when Fiona went out, she snatched Fiona’s son Morgan.

Zoe took baby Morgan (Credit: ITV)

Ashley, Leanne Battersby and Gary went looking for her and found her by a bridge carrying Morgan. She put Morgan down before jumping into the canal.

Gary went in and pulled her out. After going to hospital she was handed into police.

She returned to the cobbles a short while later to see Ashley. But in December 1998, she left for good to be with her friends in America.

Who played Zoe?

Zoe was played by actress Joanne Froggatt.

After her time in Coronation Street, Joanne went on to have roles in multiple television shows including Bad Girls, A Touch of Frost, Casualty and The Royle Family.

Joanne has continued acting since leaving the soap (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She also went on to play Anna Smith, aka Anna Bates, in Downton Abbey from 2010 until 2015. She reprised the role in 2019 for the Downton Abbey film.

Most recently she has been playing Eadie in Australian TV series The Commons and will play Angela Black in upcoming TV series, Angela Black.

