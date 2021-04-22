Zoe Henry has has taken a cheeky swipe at Emmerdale director Duncan Foster after he teased her over allotment photo.

Zoe, who plays Rhona Goskirk in the ITV soap, runs an allotment with her husband and co-star Jeff Hordley, who plays Cain Dingle.

Rhona is played by Zoe (Credit: ITV)

The actress often shares updates on her Twitter account.

Last week, Zoe shared a picture of Jeff planting potatoes in their allotment. She captioned the picture: “Potatoes finally in @HordleyJeff.”

Emmerdale director Duncan Foster commented: “Why is it in all the pictures Jeff is doing the work and you are taking the pictures? Or is that a silly question…”

Zoe responded saying: “Because I’m the better photographer Dunc! Very silly question!” with a winking face.

Because I’m the better photographer Dunc! Very silly question!! 😉 — Zoë Henry (@ZoeHenry03) April 16, 2021

Some fans were concerned that Jeff’s hand was bandaged in the photograph.

One tweeted: “Lovely photo but what has Jeff done to his hand? Get well soon Jeff, you need that hand for digging.”

Jeff Hordley plays Cain (Credit: ITV)

A second commented: “I just like to say that is a very god picture of your dog and also Jeff doing all the hard work. If he has hurt his hand I hope his hand gets better soon.”

Another wrote: “What’s Jeff done to his hand? Noticed it on this week’s episodes.”

Emmerdale: Zoe Henry and Jeff Hordley’s allotment

Zoe and Jeff have been running their allotment for quite a few years.

Earlier this month, Zoe revealed a new addition to the allotment – a freshly covered poly tunnel, which was done by experts.

Zoe and Jeff run their own allotment (Credit: ITV)

Whilst the couple make veg for themselves, they also share their produce with their co-stars.

Last year, Charley Webb, who plays Cain’s daughter Debbie, shared a picture of her roast revealing the veg was from Zoe and Jeff’s allotment.

