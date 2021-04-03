Emmerdale star Zoe Henry shared some joyful news with husband Jeff Hordley while he was at work filming for the soap.

The Rhona Goskirk actress was at home on their beloved allotment after getting experts in to help out.

Zoe Henry and husband Jeff are keen gardeners (Credit: Splash News)

Sharing her happy news with her fans and her husband, she tweeted a video of their new addition – a freshly covered poly tunnel!

She captioned the video: “Revamp! New skin on the poly tunnel (by experts, not by us!) and a shingle path down.

“It’s beginning to a lot like Springtime… @HordleyJeff.”

While Jeff didn’t respond, a host of the soapstar couple’s friends did.

EastEnders star Jo Joyner was impressed, writing: “Oh. My. God! This is serious [expletive].”

Emmerdale co-star Karen Blick added: “Now that looks the business!”

Revamp! New skin on the poly tunnel (by experts, not by us!) and a shingle path down. It’s beginning to a lot like Springtime…🌱🌿🌸💚 @HordleyJeff pic.twitter.com/Xdesg5kTLm — Zoë Henry (@ZoeHenry03) March 27, 2021

Emmerdale couple Zoe Henry and Jeff Hordley show off their veg-growing skills

Zoe and Jeff are keen gardeners and have been sharing news from their allotment for the last year.

Actress Zoe often shares updates on their allotment and its produce on her Twitter account.

Recently, she shared images of some delicious-looking courgettes, cauliflowers, red currants and berries.

Zoe plays Rhona Goskirk in the ITV soap (Credit: ITV)

While they make their veg for themselves, the two also share their produce with their co-stars.

Last year, Charley Webb, who plays Cain’s daughter Debbie Dingle, showed pictures of her roast, revealing the veg is from Zoe and Jeff’s allotment.

It looks like the allotment kept the couple busy during lockdown while they were unable to film at Emmerdale.

They also appeared to keep busy with their latest family member, Ronald.

Back in June, Jeff introduced their new family puppy on Loose Women, revealing he had been a “great focus for all the family”.

As well as Ronald, Zoe and Jeff also have a son named Stan, a daughter named Violet and another dog named Rita.

