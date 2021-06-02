Will Eric Pollard die in Emmerdale? Fans are clamouring to know following Eric’s angina attack.

The long-time villager looks to be in a very bad way after collapsing during a tense confrontation with slimy Mack.

But could Pollard actually be departing Emmerdale after 35 years on the soap?

Is Val’s coat worth dying for? (Credit: ITV)

What has happened to Eric Pollard?

Mack had a deal for Pollard when he turned up to his Barn.

If Pollard agreed to forget about matters with Aaron, Mack would give him Val’s coat back.

Read more: Emmerdale and Coronation Street announce huge schedule change this summer

However, Pollard could not believe what he was hearing and was utterly stunned by Mack’s cheek.

Nonetheless, it seems the stress was all too much for Eric and he suffered a debilitating pain in his chest.

How did Mack react?

Mack couldn’t have been cockier as he laid his plans to blackmail Eric.

However, he did look on with horror as Eric slumped to the ground.

Nonetheless, it was clear Mack had a decision to make. But would he choose to help Pollard or not?

Down Eric goes… but will Pollard die in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

Will Eric Pollard die in Emmerdale?

Thursday’s (June 3) episode suggests Pollard will not pass on… quite just yet.

His angina attack lands him in hospital – but was that due to Mack calling an ambulance or did he not get involved?

And there are further complications that could also have a negative effect on Eric’s health.

Who might Eric want at his bedside? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale cast members Isabel Hodgins, Max Parker and Kris Mochrie take on exciting new job

Both Faith and Brenda visit him as he receives treatment. But despite Eric’s condition, the situation doesn’t look like it will get any less fraught any time soon.

Confronting Brenda in a hospital corridor, Faith tells her Brenda’s name was the first word to come from his lips as he regained consciousness.

Has Eric made his choice? And what actions will Mack pursue after he reckons he’s found a way to solve his problem? And moreover, will Eric recover?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.