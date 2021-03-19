Why isn’t EastEnders on tonight? When will the episode be shown?

Why isn’t EastEnders on tonight? EastEnders usually airs on Friday evenings, however there is no episode tonight.

Why isn’t EastEnders on tonight and when will the episodes be shown?

On BBC One tonight (Friday, March 19) Comic Relief 2021 will be airing from 7pm till 10pm.

This week BBC One aired an episode of EastEnders on Monday (March 15), two episodes on Tuesday (March 16) and another episode last night (Thursday, March 19).

EastEnders aired an extra episode on Tuesday, March 16 (Credit: BBC)

However if you missed any of these, they are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Comic Relief 2021

Comic Relief 2021 will be hosted by Lenny Henry with co-hosts Davina McCall, Paddy McGuinness, Alesha Dixon and David Tennant.

There will be live performances, hilarious sketches, big surprises and stunning music acts in a bid to raise much-needed cash for good causes at home and across the world.

Comic Relief 2021 is on tonight (Credit: BBC)

Stars also taking part include Michael Sheen, Anna Friel, Keira Knightley, Dawn French, Jack Whitehall and Charlotte Church.

What’s happening next week in EastEnders?

In next week’s EastEnders Mick and Linda are back where they belong, behind the bar of The Queen Vic.

But DI Pine comes to see Mick and reveals that Katy, the woman who abused him when he was a child, has been arrested.

The police start appealing for more survivors and the revelation leaves Mick reeling.

Mick and Linda are back in The Vic (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Stacey needs a solicitor. Jean ends up stealing one of Chantelle’s necklaces and takes it to the pawn shop.

Later Jean begs Ruby to drops the charges and she agrees.

But Ruby and Martin go to see a doctor and she’s told she may have endometriosis, which can affect her fertility.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

