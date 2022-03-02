Coronation Street is usually on Wednesday nights, however tonight (Wednesday, March 2) there is no episode – here’s why.

Why isn’t Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street isn’t on tonight as the LIVE FA Cup Football is on from 7.30pm until 10.30pm.

It’s Liverpool v Norwich City with kick-off starting at 8.15pm.

When is Coronation Street on this week?

There is no Corrie tonight (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street will air on Friday (March 4) at 8pm for an hour.

There will be an extra episode on Sunday (March 6). This will also air at 8pm for an hour.

What is happening in Friday’s Corrie?

In Friday’s episode Adam assures Sarah that Lydia is lying.

Sarah demands dates and times from Lydia of when she supposedly slept with Adam.

When Sarah suggests it’s lies, Lydia shows her the threatening texts, making out they’re from Adam.

Sarah points out they’re from a different number but when Lydia suggests she calls it, Sarah’s shocked to find a phone ringing in Adam’s drawer.

Adam arrives home to find Sarah dumping his stuff outside.

Sarah throws Adam’s stuff out (Credit: ITV)

At No.13, Abi tearfully packs her things. Alone in Victoria Garden she swigs vodka and scrolls through pictures of Seb.

Toyah finds Abi knocking back the drink and urges her to go to a support group.

Abi agrees just to shut her up. Later Abi introduces Toyah to Dean, making out he’s her sponsor.

Toyah’s pleased but soon Dean hands Abi a bag of drugs.

When are ITV and BBC’s schedules changing?

From Monday, March 7, ITV and BBC’s schedules are changing permanently.

The evening news programme will be extended to an hour, airing from 6.30pm to 7.30pm, with ITV confirming more focus on reporting outside of London.

ITV and BBC will be changing it’s schedules (Credit: ITV)

This means soaps will move to a new scheduling slot.

Coronation Street will move to hour-long episodes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm.

Meanwhile, Emmerdale will move to the 7:30pm slot.

BBC will also be changing its schedule for EastEnders.

Starting March 7 EastEnders will air on BBC One at 7.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights.

