Why is Wendy Crozier really back in Coronation Street? 4 shock theories on her return

Wendy Crozier is a Coronation Street villain of legend.

The former journalist may not have killed anyone, but she created more chaos than Pat Phelan with her stints on the cobbles.

So that makes her return all the more confusing – unless she wants something else.

But what could that be? We have theories…

Wendy and Ken made a go of it but their romance didn’t last (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Ken Barlow

Wendy might have married Mr Papadopoulos but she left her heart with Ken Barlow.

A long-running affair – and breaking Deirdre’s heart – wasn’t enough for Wendy.

She returned a decade later for another shot – so why not have another go while they’re both still alive?

With Deirdre gone, she’s got a fresh run at Ken…

Does Wendy have a secret love child in Coronation Street? (Credit: ITV)

Secret lovechild

Stranger things have happened – but could Wendy have been pregnant with Ken’s baby all those years ago?

And hidden him or her during her last stint?

Is it time for a new Barlow to arrive on the cobbles and disrupt the family?

Villainous ways rising

As a social worker trying to assess Abi Webster’s parenting – is Wendy being straight up?

Or is she being the same old Wendy as before – a villain hiding in plain sight?

Will Abi bite off more than she can chew with Wendy, or will Wendy fail just like the rest of Abi’s enemies?

Could Wendy have returned to die on Coronation Street? (Credit: ITV)

Is she dying?

It wouldn’t be the first soap character brought back after a long time to die on screen.

Wendy is a cobbles legend – a character who is never really done – until they are.

So could the soap have brought her back for a redemption arc before killing her off?

She loved Ken and Tracy once – making it up to her, reuniting with her former sort of stepdaughter before dying would be a heartbreaking but necessary storyline.

