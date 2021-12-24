Coronation Street usually airs two episodes on Friday night, however it will be different tonight (Friday, December 24).

Why is there only one episode of Coronation Street on tonight?

Tonight one episode of Coronation Street will air at 8.30pm for half an hour.

This is due to a few reasons. Firstly it’s Christmas Eve, which means the TV schedule is slightly different.

From 7.30pm-8.30pm tonight Royal Carols: Together at Christmas will be on.

There is only one episode of Corrie on tonight (Credit: ITV)

The Duchess of Cambridge hosts a special Christmas Carol service at Westminster Abbey, supported by the Royal Foundation, to recognise and celebrate the work of individuals and organisations across the nation who have stepped up to support their communities through the pandemic.

Although viewers will be missing an episode of Corrie tonight, there will be an hour long episode for Christmas Day tomorrow (Saturday, December 25) at 8pm.

There will also be a half-hour episode on Boxing Day (Sunday, December 26).

What’s happening in tonight’s episode of Corrie?

Kevin pulls out all of the stops for Abi (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this week, Tyrone found some of Seb’s thing in the flat and gave them to Kevin.

Kevin found a letter and made a phone call.

Tonight, Kevin pulls out all of the stops for his wife Abi.

Abi thanks Kevin for the best Christmas present ever, but he reveals it was actually Seb who was behind it.

Meanwhile Asha invites Nina to join her family for Christmas. However Nina declines leaving Asha hurt.

Daisy doesn’t have a good time with Ashley (Credit: ITV)

Daisy declines to go for a drink with Daniel as Ashley is taking her to a celeb party.

However at the party she doesn’t enjoy herself.

Back on the street Adam and Daniel meet Sarah and Lydia for a drink. Soon Daniel and Lydia hit it off.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

