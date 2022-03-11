Why is there no EastEnders tonight? Another change to BBC’s schedule

EastEnders usually airs on Friday nights. However tonight (Friday, March 11) there will be no episode of the soap.

Why is there no EastEnders tonight?

The BBC has changed EastEnders’ schedule on a permanent basis.

EastEnders now airs Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7.30pm.

This means EastEnders will no longer air on Fridays.

EastEnders is not on tonight (Credit: BBC)

When is EastEnders back on?

Following EastEnders’ new schedule, the soap will be back on on Monday (March 14).

Spoilers: What’s happening in next week’s episodes?

Recent events are on everyone’s mind as the residents struggle to process what happened with Gray.

At the Slaters’ house, Kat and Stacey discuss everything but they soon learn more devastating news.

Meanwhile, Karen and Mitch reel from the truth about Gray leaving Keegan trying to do his best to support his family.

Keegan tries to support his family (Credit: BBC)

Vinny boasts about Kheerat trying to help but it only serves to make Keegan feels guilty for not protecting Chantelle.

Later Keegan reminds Karen and Mitch that it’s Mack’s birthday and the next day he suggests they celebrate, determined to help his family.

Mitch thinks it’s time to tell Mack and Mia the truth about their dad. As they start to explain, it all gets too much for Karen and she rushes out of the room.

Mitch struggles so Keegan steps in as the truth sets in for Mitch that he didn’t do enough to protect his daughter. Soon Mitch lashes out at Karen, blaming her for not noticing the signs with Gray.

Ben tells a reluctant Kat she needs to sign for a package for Phil (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Isaac tells Lola he’s worried about Tommy’s performance at school but Lola’s distracted when she realises Ben hasn’t given her this month’s money for Lexi.

Lola confronts a guilty Ben who promises to get her the money.

Ben pays a visit to Kat telling her she needs to sign for a package and stash it for Phil. She’s reluctant but Ben insists this is her problem now.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

