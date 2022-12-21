EastEnders fans will be devastated to hear that there will be no new episode of the soap on BBC One tonight (Wednesday December 21, 2022).

In a huge schedule shake-up this week, the soap won’t follow it’s usual schedule.

But, why is there no EastEnders on tonight and when will the soap be back?

The Sports Personality of the Year Awards will replace the soap tonight (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders isn’t on tonight

Sadly, EastEnders won’t air on BBC One tonight.

The soap usually airs at 7.30pm on Wednesdays.

However, tonight, there will be a change to the schedule in a huge shake-up.

There will be no episode of EastEnders tonight as the BBC airs coverage of The Sports Personality of the Year Awards.

Gary Lineker, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott will host the awards.

The awards will air from 6.45-9pm.

EastEnders will air again tomorrow (Credit: BBC)

When is EastEnders next on?

Whilst EastEnders isn’t on tonight, it will air once more this week.

This means that viewers don’t have to wait too long to catch their next dose of life in Walford.

EastEnders will air tomorrow at the usual time of 7.30pm (Thursday December 22, 2022).

The soap will also air on Friday at 7.30pm (Friday December 23, 2022).

For those who cannot wait for the soap to return to their screens, they will be able to watch each day’s episode of EastEnders from 6am Monday-Friday on BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders is back to normal from tomorrow (Credit: BBC)

What to expect from EastEnders this week

In EastEnders this week, Shirley is desperate to find enough evidence to bring down Janine.

As Janine prepares to get hitched to Mick, can Shirley stop the pair from tying the knot?

Elsewhere, Lola struggles to come to terms with losing her hair.

Lexi’s heartbroken as she watches her mum’s hair fall out whilst plaiting it.

And, Phil returns to cause drama for Kat.

With Alfie desperate to win over Kat, he makes his love for her clear.

But, will it get him into trouble?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

