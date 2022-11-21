Emmerdale usually airs on Monday nights, but tonight (Monday, November 21 2022) there will be no episode of the ITV soap.

The schedule for the soaps is set to change over the next few weeks.

But when is Emmerdale back on?

Why is Emmerdale not on tonight?

Emmerdale is not on tonight due to the FIFA World Cup.

Coverage starts on ITV1 at 3pm. The first game airing on ITV1 is Senegal v Netherlands which kicks off at 4pm.

Later it’s USA v Wales with kick-off starting at 7pm.

Coverage will continue until 9.15pm. After the match, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will air.

When is Emmerdale back on?

Emmerdale will continue tomorrow night (Tuesday, November 22) on ITV1 at 7pm and will air for an hour.

The soap will also air one Wednesday, November 23 and Thursday, November 24 at 7pm for an hour.

Spoilers: What is happening this week’s episodes?

There’s plenty of drama to come in this week’s Emmerdale following Kerry’s exit.

After learning Al was cheating on Kerry before his death, Chloe is determined to find out who he was having an affair with.

Soon Chloe accuses Al’s ex-fiancée Priya.

Meanwhile Chas, who was actually having an affair with Al, goes to visit her brother Cain in prison.

But Cain is not happy to see her.

When she tells him that she’s missing Al, he has no sympathy for her and tells her he wants nothing to do with her.

Elsewhere Chloe goes to her sonogram and hears the sound of her baby’s heartbeat.

At the pub, Charity notices Chloe ordering a soft drink and later tells her she promises not to reveal her secret.

Chloe is nervous when Charity asks Chloe who the father is, completely unaware it’s her boyfriend Mack.

When Charity tells Mack that Chloe is pregnant, he is forced to remain calm.

Will he tell her the truth?

Emmerdale airs this week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7pm for an hour.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

