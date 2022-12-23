EastEnders is on tonight at 7.30pm (Friday December 23, 2022) although the soap doesn’t usually air on Fridays.

This week, in a schedule shake-up, EastEnders will air a new episode.

But, why is EastEnders on tonight?

Why is EastEnders on tonight?

EastEnders will air at 7.30pm on BBC One tonight.

The soap doesn’t usually air on Fridays.

However, this week, there’s an exception.

On Wednesday (Wednesday December 21, 2022), the usual episode of the soap didn’t air.

This was to make way for the BBC’s coverage of The Sports Personality of the Year Awards.

The show aired from 6.45-9pm meaning that EastEnders couldn’t air in it’s usual slot.

England lioness, Beth Mead, won the title of Sports Personality of the Year.

As EastEnders missed an episode on Wednesday, the soap will now air an episode tonight.

This means that all of the soap’s episodes for the week will have aired by Friday night.

However, for viewers who wish to get ahead then this week’s episodes will be released at 6am each day, on BBC iPlayer.

Spoilers: What to expect of tonight’s EastEnders?

It’s Mick and Janine‘s wedding day but Shirley is determined to do everything in her power to show Janine’s true colours to Mick.

Janine waits for Mick at the registry office.

Will Mick and Janine’s wedding go ahead?

Elsewhere, Alfie pleads with Phil to let the boys come to the Christmas carol concert.

But, will Phil let Alfie have his way?

Also, Denzel gifts Amy a special playlist for Christmas after Patrick gives him some inspiration.

Amy is delighted with such a thoughtful gift.

And, Lola asks Denise if she can return to work despite struggling to process her hair loss and declining health.

Will Denise let Lola come back to work?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

