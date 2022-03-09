Why is EastEnders on tonight? Soap schedule has been changed!

EastEnders doesn’t usually air on Wednesday nights, but tonight (Wednesday, March 9) the soap will be on. Why is EastEnders on?

The BBC has changed EastEnders’ schedule on a permanent basis.

EastEnders now airs Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7.30pm.

What is happening in tonight’s EastEnders?

In tonight’s episode Gray turns to Karen. Despite Whitney and Mick’s accusation that Gray killed Tina, Karen refuses to believe it and protects Gray, hiding him in her flat.

Gray is grateful and he pours his heart out to her, leaving her falling for his lies more than ever before.

However Mitch is not so convinced and it’s only a matter of time before he learns the truth – Gray abused Chantelle and killed her. How will Mitch react to the devastating news?

Meanwhile Chelsea arrives home and is stunned to find Gray waiting for her. With everything at stake, Chelsea demands the truth from Gray but will he come clean?

Elsewhere, Rocky tries to impress Jay and pleads with him to give him a job at the Car Lot.

Later on, Kathy wants to plan a memorial for Tina as Rocky arrives to tell her and Sonia they’ll both be getting a cut of money from his new job to make up for what he did. But will they forgive him?

ITV schedule changes

ITV has also changed its soap schedule.

On ITV the evening news programme has been extended to an hour, airing from 6.30pm to 7.30pm, with ITV confirming more focus on reporting outside of London.

Emmerdale has moved to the 7.30pm slot every weeknight and Coronation Street is now hour-long episodes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm.

From next week EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

