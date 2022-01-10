EastEnders usually airs on a Monday night, however there will be no episode tonight (Monday, January 10 2022). Why is there no EastEnders tonight?

Why is EastEnders not on tonight?

EastEnders is not on tonight as Match of the Day Live: FA Cup is on from 7.30pm-10pm.

It’s Manchester United v Aston Villa with a kick-off at 7.55pm.

When is EastEnders on next?

EastEnders will be back on tomorrow night (Tuesday, January 11).

There will be two episodes on tomorrow night to make up for no episode tonight.

The first episode will be on 7.30pm-8pm. The second episode will follow immediately and be on from 8pm-8.20pm.

Spoilers: What happens in the next episode?

Harvey encourages Aaron to keep a low profile but he’s adamant on going to work.

Aaron soon comes face to face with Neil who shows him a disturbing video.

Neil throws Aaron against the wall and accuses him of being a grass.

Harvey comes home and orders Neil out but Neil threatens to hurt Dana making Aaron’s blood boil.

Harvey calls Dana and tells her to come home, worried about Neil’s threat.

Aaron has a plan to go to the group and convince them Neil has lost his mind.

Aaron returns hours later saying he managed to convince the others but it comes with a catch, Aaron now has to take Neil’s place at the operation in Manchester.

Chelsea vents to Whitney (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Chelsea vents to Whitney but she encourages Chelsea to stay in the game – they will catch him as soon as he slips up.

That night, Chelsea puts on a dinner for Gray, playing happy families for now.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

