Why is EastEnders not on tonight and where can you catch up?

EastEnders usually airs Friday nights at 8.30pm on BBC One, however there will be no episode tonight (Friday, December 17).

Why is EastEnders not on tonight?

The BBC soap isn’t on tonight as there was a double episode aired earlier this week (Tuesday, December 14) and there is a film showing on BBC One tonight.

EastEnders aired a double episode earlier this week (Credit: BBC)

Spiderman: Far From Home will be airing at 7.30pm on BBC One tonight.

Where can you watch EastEnders?

If you missed Tuesday’s double bill of EastEnders this week, it is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

When is the BBC soap on next?

EastEnders is next on on Monday, December 20.

In Monday’s episode Gray tells Shirley the woman he saw on the bus wasn’t Tina.

Meanwhile Whitney begs Laura to speak to Gray’s fiancée Chelsea and she admits she tried but Chelsea didn’t listen.

Karen and Mitch tell Gray they’re not coming to the wedding as it’s too hard after Chantelle.

EastEnders is next on on Monday, December 20 (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Phil tells Sharon his PA had no luck in finding Jada.

Hiding his guilt over being responsible for Jada leaving, Zack suggests he and Martin deck Sharon’s house out in Christmas decorations but it turns sour when they break Denny’s angel much to Sharon’s horror.

At The Vic, Zack drowns his guilt and admits to Nancy it’s his fault Jada has gone.

Zack suggests he and Martin deck Sharon’s house out in Christmas decorations (Credit: BBC)

Martin fixes the angel and Sharon calms down noticing the effort they’ve put in. Later Nancy accidentally reveals to Martin that Zack warned Jada off.

At The Vic, Mick and Janine discuss their upcoming event – Best Spouse In The ‘Ouse.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

