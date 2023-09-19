Why is Coronation Street on tonight? Soap to air Tuesday episode after schedule shake-up

Coronation Street doesn’t usually air on Tuesdays however, due to a schedule shake-up, the soap will air tonight (Tuesday, September 19).

This means that the usual Wednesday episode will now air on our screens tonight instead.

But, why is Coronation Street on tonight? Why is the soap airing on a Tuesday?

Corrie’s on tonight (Credit: ITV/ Composite ED!)

Corrie will now air at 8pm-9pm tonight, with the usual Friday episode now airing tomorrow night on Wednesday (Wednesday, September 20).

On Friday (Friday, September 22), the soap won’t air and will instead be replaced by the UEFA Women’s Nations League match as England take on Scotland.

Kick-off will start at 7.45pm meaning that Corrie won’t be able to air as usual.

A body is found (Credit: ITV)

What to expect from tonight’s episode of Corrie

Tonight, Ed turns up at the building site and notices that the digger driver looks unsettled.

Ronnie later rocks up and is stunned to see that there are police all over the building site.

They’ve found a body and have taken over the site for investigations. But, who does the body belong to?

Elsewhere, Ryan starts his first day in packing at Underworld but soon gets distracted when he receives a message from a subscribers offering to pay him an extra £500 for a live video. But, will he do it?

Also, Paul begs Todd to stay quiet about his assisted dying plans as Todd goes to ask George for his old job back.

And, Stephen and Jenny return back from their trip to Paris and are completely besotted with each other. Will this happiness last though or is their relationship doomed?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

