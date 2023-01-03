Coronation Street doesn’t usually air on Tuesday night’s but tonight (Tuesday, January 3 2023) the soap will air.

Why is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street will air tonight at 8pm for an hour.

This is because there’s no episode of Corrie on Friday (January 6). On Friday, the FA Cup Football will air.

It’s Manchester United v Everton with kick-off starting at 8pm.

Coronation Street will also air tomorrow night (Wednesday, January 4).

Corrie in on tonight (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers: What happens in tonight’s episode

With Maria planning to rebrand the Christmas market as a Peace Festival, Griff orders Spider to meet him at his flat.

But he is unaware that Griff is leading him to believe he is planning something for Maria’s meeting at the Town Hall.

Meanwhile Spider gets a message from Max asking him to meet urgently.

Soon Spider comes face to face with Griff who knocks him out with a crowbar.

Elsewhere Roy blames himself for what happened to Nina as they prepare to leave the hospital.

Later Sam calls in the café and tells Roy how helpful his phone is for astronomy. Roy decides to head into town and returns with a new smartphone.

But when Nina and Asha show him how to use it, Roy gets completely bewildered.

Summer goes to see the surrogacy counsellor (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Summer, Billy, Mike and Esther attend a meeting with the surrogacy counsellor.

However Todd tells Paul that he’s not convinced Mike and Esther are the outstanding Christian couple that they make themselves out to be and he intends to do some digging.

Will he discover anything?

In the hospital Jenny assures Teddy that one day his memory will return and then they’ll know the full story about Leo.

Stephen privately hopes that she’s wrong.

When Jenny reveals that she’s invited Teddy to move in with her while he recovers, Stephen is secretly horrified.

Will Jenny find out the truth?

