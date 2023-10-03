Why is Coronation Street on tonight? Yet another schedule shake-up this week

Coronation Street doesn’t typically air on a Tuesday but for the last few weeks the ITV soap has done due to being involved in a schedule shake up.

Again, the soap will air tonight (Tuesday, October 3), to make up for the lack of episodes later in the week.

But, why is Coronation Street on tonight? What can you expect of tonight’s episode?

Corrie will air at 8pm (Credit: ITV)

Why is Coronation Street on tonight?

Despite it being a Tuesday, Coronation Street will air tonight at 8pm – 9pm on ITV.

This hour long episode will air to make up for the loss of an episode on Friday (October 6).

On Friday, Corrie usually airs for an hour. However, this week, live sports coverage will replace the soap.

At 7.30pm on Friday, the coverage of the Rugby World Cup will air on ITV as France take on Italy.

This means that Corrie will be airing tonight instead so that viewers are all caught up by the time the week is out.

Stu wants Eliza to come home (Credit: ITV)

What to expect from tonight’s episode of Corrie?

Tonight, Liam skives off school with Mason and Dylan and is soon pressured into trying a vape.

However, he then suffers an asthma attack and is rushed to hospital before being threatened by Mason. But, will Liam tell anybody about Mason’s threats?

Elsewhere, Stu is desperate for Eliza to return home but Eliza’s still adamant that she’s staying with Dom. Will she change her mind?

Also, Kevin covers for Cassie as she recovers from her drunken night over on his sofa. However, she then starts watching him with a look of lust in her eye. Will she act on these feelings?

And, Jenny crushes Stephen’s dreams of leaving Weatherfield and moving to Thailand. But, can Stephen convince her to reconsider?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

