Coronation Street will be airing an extra episode tonight (Tuesday, April 13), but why is Coronation Street on for an hour tonight?

Why is Coronation Street on for an hour tonight?

Usually Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. However there has been a change to the schedule this week.

Last week on Friday, April 9, it was announced Prince Philip had died.

After the Duke of Edinburgh’s death was announced BBC and ITV wiped a chunk of their schedules to provide news coverage and special programming.

Emmerdale will be on for an hour (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Alexandra Mardell: Coronation Street star announces engagement

This means Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders didn’t air.

Friday’s episodes of Emmerdale and Coronation Street were moved to Monday (April 12). This means Monday’s episodes have been moved to today (Tuesday, April 13).

The episode of Emmerdale will ait at 7pm for an hour, instead of half an hour, followed by an hour long Corrie at 8pm.

From tomorrow, Emmerdale and Coronation Street’s schedule will resume as normal.

What happens in tonight’s Coronation Street?

In tonight’s episode of Corrie, the Barlow family gather for a zoom meeting to discuss Peter’s situation.

However when Tracy makes digs about Carla’s infidelity, chaos ensues.

Coronation Street will be on tonight (Credit: ITV)

Daniel soon voices his suspicions about Carla and how he thinks she could be having an affair with Lucas.

But what will Peter say?

Meanwhile Michael tells James he went ahead and got the DNA test to see if Ronnie is his biological father.

Michael stares anxiously at the envelope and James offers to open it for them. What will the results say?

Cathy gets a wreath (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Nick Tilsley slammed by viewers as he abandons Sam

Cathy and Brian head back from lunch at Speed Daal, but Cathy gets a call from Dev saying it would be best if she keeps away from the kebab shop for a while until customers forget what she’s done.

Cathy is later upset when she finds a funeral wreath on the Kabin doorstep. Who could’ve sent it?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Will you be watching Coronation Street tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of these soap spoilers.