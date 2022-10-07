ITV soap Coronation Street is not on tonight (Friday, October 7 2022).

Usually Corrie airs on Friday evenings, however no episode will air tonight.

Why isn’t Coronation Street on, and where can you catch up on the show?

Coronation Street is not on tonight (Credit: ITV)

Why is Coronation Street not on tonight?

This week Corrie aired Monday (October 3), Tuesday (October 4) and Wednesday (October 5).

Tonight the Live Women’s International Football is on from 7.30pm until 10.15pm, with kick-off starting at 8pm.

Where can I catch up on Coronation Street?

Friday’s episode of Coronation Street has already aired.

But if you missed it, you can always catch up on ITV Hub.

Aaron gets some bad news (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers: What’s happening in next week’s Corrie?

In next week’s scenes, Aaron finds out that his dad was involved in a fire.

He goes to see him at hospital.

However he’s devastated when his dad wishes he died in the fire.

Aaron blames himself for ignoring his dad’s messages and leaving him by himself.

Summer offers to help Aaron, but he tells that he needs to focus on his dad.

Meanwhile Bridget and Eliza go for lunch with Stu.

But when Eliza asks her granddad about life in prison, Bridget becomes upset and runs out.

Stu goes after his daughter. He tells her about how angry he was at being in jail for a crime he didn’t commit.

But soon Bridget reveals something to Stu.

Bridget reveals something to Stu (Credit: ITV)

Across the street Dee-Dee leaves Alya a voicemail telling her the results are due to the next day.

Later Stu feels lighter for knowing the truth and Dee-Dee tells Alya she’s got the results.

Alya is shocked by what she finds out.

Elsewhere Nick is shocked when he and Leanne receive a visiting order from Harvey Gaskell.

They agree not to visit but Leanne soon admits she won’t be able to rest until she knows what Harvey wants.

Corrie usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

