In a huge shake-up to TV schedules this week, Coronation Street will not be airing on ITV tonight.

But why is Coronation Street not on tonight?

And when will it be back on?

Why is Coronation Street not on tonight?

Coronation Street will be making adjustments to its schedule for the next few weeks to make way for the World Cup 2022.

The World Cup is being held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and, as such, the soap schedule will be heavily adjusted.

Coronation Street will not be airing tonight (Monday, November 21), to make way for the World Cup’s 7pm match between the USA and Wales.

But when will Coronation Street be back on?

This week’s episodes will bring Sam face-to-face with Harvey (Credit: ITV)

When is Coronation Street back on?

Coronation Street will return on Wednesday (November 23), with its usual hour-long episode at 8pm on ITV.

Then, ITV will air another hour-long episode on Thursday (November 24) at 8pm.

There will be no Coronation Street on Friday. However Corrie will air on Sunday (November 27) at 7pm for an hour.

Sam finally confronts Harvey in prison (Credit: ITV)

What’s happening on Corrie this week?

Next week’s Coronation Street episodes see young Sam finally meet with Harvey.

As the week begins, Nick and Sam meet up with the prison facilitator.

He takes them into the prison to see Harvey.

As Sam interrogates Harvey, Harvey tells the young boy had intended to murder Leanne.

After Sam asks Harvey some awkward questions about his mother, Harvey storms out.

Harvey is clearly rattled by the visit.

Alone in his cell, he sits down and reads Harvey’s most recent letter.

Later, Nick gets word from Harvey that he wants to meet with Sam again.

What will Harvey tell the youngster this time?

After overhearing her classmates talking about her, Hope brandishes a hammer. How far will she go? (Credit: ITV)

Hope makes a killing

Meanwhile, with the house full of John Stape books, Hope senses an opportunity to make some money.

When Tyrone discovers that the books have gone missing, Hope tells him and Fiz that she threw them all in the bin.

However, Hope has been selling the books at school.

She tells Sam that she has made £75 so far by flogging the books.

Joining a group chat named ‘The Legacy of Evil,’ Hope tells her classmates that she has a special event planned.

But when she overhears two girls calling her a ‘nut job’ Hope sees red.

She pulls a hammer from her bag, and approaches the girls.

What will Hope do next?

As the group try to help Mary with her performance, Ken is confronted by an old flame (Credit: ITV)

Ken meets a blast from the past

Elsewhere, the Weatherfield Amateur Dramatics club remain frustrated by Mary’s over-acting.

Learning that Nigel plans to replace Mary with an actress friend, Ken suggests that they instead get Mary some acting lessons.

But when Nigel’s actress pal arrives at the community centre, Ken is shocked to be greeted by a face from the past – old flame Martha.

How will Ken and Martha react?

Leanne tries to sabotage Debbie’s plans

As Debbie shows a prospective buyer around the bistro, Leanne does her best to sabotage the sale.

Learning of Leanne’s plan, Debbie confronts Nick and Leanne.

She tells them that she’ll force the sale of the full bistro.

Could Nick and Leanne lose the bistro?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

