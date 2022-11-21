Composite Coronation Street image: Harvey looking sullen, Ken is surprised, Hope looks menacing
Soaps

Why is Coronation Street not on tonight? When you can watch it

Sporting events have thrown this week's telly schedule into disarray

By Joel Harley

In a huge shake-up to TV schedules this week, Coronation Street will not be airing on ITV tonight.

But why is Coronation Street not on tonight?

And when will it be back on?

Keep reading to find out when and how you can watch this week’s Corrie.

Why is Coronation Street not on tonight?

Coronation Street will be making adjustments to its schedule for the next few weeks to make way for the World Cup 2022.

The World Cup is being held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and, as such, the soap schedule will be heavily adjusted.

Coronation Street will not be airing tonight (Monday, November 21), to make way for the World Cup’s 7pm match between the USA and Wales.

But when will Coronation Street be back on?

Harvey looks serious on Coronation Street
This week’s episodes will bring Sam face-to-face with Harvey (Credit: ITV)

When is Coronation Street back on?

Coronation Street will return on Wednesday (November 23), with its usual hour-long episode at 8pm on ITV.

Then, ITV will air another hour-long episode on Thursday (November 24) at 8pm.

There will be no Coronation Street on Friday. However Corrie will air on Sunday (November 27) at 7pm for an hour.

Sam looking sad as he talks with Harvey in prison on Coronation Street
Sam finally confronts Harvey in prison (Credit: ITV)

What’s happening on Corrie this week?

Next week’s Coronation Street episodes see young Sam finally meet with Harvey.

As the week begins, Nick and Sam meet up with the prison facilitator.

He takes them into the prison to see Harvey.

As Sam interrogates Harvey, Harvey tells the young boy had intended to murder Leanne.

After Sam asks Harvey some awkward questions about his mother, Harvey storms out.

Harvey is clearly rattled by the visit.

Alone in his cell, he sits down and reads Harvey’s most recent letter.

Later, Nick gets word from Harvey that he wants to meet with Sam again.

What will Harvey tell the youngster this time?

Hope at school wielding a hammer on Corrie
After overhearing her classmates talking about her, Hope brandishes a hammer. How far will she go? (Credit: ITV)

Hope makes a killing

Meanwhile, with the house full of John Stape books, Hope senses an opportunity to make some money.

When Tyrone discovers that the books have gone missing, Hope tells him and Fiz that she threw them all in the bin.

However, Hope has been selling the books at school.

She tells Sam that she has made £75 so far by flogging the books.

Joining a group chat named ‘The Legacy of Evil,’ Hope tells her classmates that she has a special event planned.

But when she overhears two girls calling her a ‘nut job’ Hope sees red.

She pulls a hammer from her bag, and approaches the girls.

What will Hope do next?

Mary, Ken, Nigel and Brian look shocked as they are faced with a mystery woman
As the group try to help Mary with her performance, Ken is confronted by an old flame (Credit: ITV)

Ken meets a blast from the past

Elsewhere, the Weatherfield Amateur Dramatics club remain frustrated by Mary’s over-acting.

Learning that Nigel plans to replace Mary with an actress friend, Ken suggests that they instead get Mary some acting lessons.

But when Nigel’s actress pal arrives at the community centre, Ken is shocked to be greeted by a face from the past – old flame Martha.

How will Ken and Martha react?

Leanne tries to sabotage Debbie’s plans

As Debbie shows a prospective buyer around the bistro, Leanne does her best to sabotage the sale.

Learning of Leanne’s plan, Debbie confronts Nick and Leanne.

She tells them that she’ll force the sale of the full bistro.

Could Nick and Leanne lose the bistro?

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best Soap Villain now!

Leanne Finds Out Sam Has Been Writing to Harvey | Coronation Street

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Coronation Street Coronation Street Spoilers ITV ITV1 World Cup

Trending Articles

Priya looking worried in Emmerdale and Harvey looking annoyed in Coronation Street
What time is Emmerdale and Coronation Street on this week? This week’s full schedule
Mike Tindall hugging Sue Cleaver on I'm A Celebrity
I’m A Celebrity fans make same demand over Mike Tindall’s behaviour towards Sue as she breaks down
Max George and Maisie Smith smiling at events
Maisie Smith and Max George announce huge news as they take step in romance
I'm A Celebrity star Owen Warner in his jungle gear and with Steph Davis
I’m A Celebrity star Owen Warner: Is the Hollyoaks actor single? Who is his famous ex-girlfriend?
Vanessa Feltz chatting on This Morning
Vanessa Feltz: Who is her daughter? How many children does she have? How old is she?
Alex Scott partner
Does Alex Scott have a partner? What happened with her Coronation Street ex?