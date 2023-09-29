In a change to ITV1’s usual scheduling, Coronation Street will not be on tonight. But why? And when will it be back?

Coronation Street usually airs at 8pm on Fridays. However, tonight’s episode will not be airing. Emmerdale is also affected by the schedule change.

But why is Coronation Street not on tonight – and when will it return?

Corrie isn’t on tonight (Credit: ITV)

Why is Coronation Street not on tonight?

The Rugby World Cup will be taking Corrie’s usual slot tonight (Friday, September 29), airing from 7.30pm – 10.25pm. Tonight’s match sees New Zealand face off against Italy.

It continues all weekend, in the same ITV1 time slot, before normal service resumes for the channel on Monday (October 2).

But when will Coronation Street be back on?

Viewers will have to wait for their Coronation Street fix (Credit: ITV)

When is Coronation Street on next?

Coronation Street will return to our screens at its usual time on Monday, and will air an extra hour-long episode on Tuesday (October 3) from 8.00pm – 9.00pm, to make up for the one that was missed tonight.

Emmerdale is also affected by the rugby, playing at an earlier time of 7.00pm tonight, rather than it’s usual 7.30pm start time.

But what is happening on Emmerdale tonight?

Marlon reassures Chas (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Marlon puts Chas’s mind at ease

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight, Marlon reassures Chas. As Chas worries, Marlon tells her that she’s a good mother, and that Eve will always love her.

Chas was left feeling upset after having to explain Paddy and Mandy’s relationship to daughter Eve.

Last night saw Charles attack Tom in a fit of rage. This story continues tonight, as Manpreet is feeling stressed after Charles’s outburst in the pub, and struggles to cope with recent events.

And, after being attacked by the vicar, Tom is cheered with some good news.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

