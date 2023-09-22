Coronation Street usually airs on a Friday but tonight (Friday, September 22) is an exception as the soap takes a break from our screens.

All of this week’s expected episodes have already aired as the soap experiences a schedule shake up.

But, why is Coronation Street not on tonight? When can you catch it next?

Coronation Street not on tonight – when is it back?

Soap fans will know that Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

However, this week, there’s been a huge schedule shake up for the ITV soap.

The soap aired on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week which means that all of theweek’s episodes have already aired on screen.

Due to this, Corrie won’t be on tonight. Instead, the Live UEFA Women’s Nations League will take its place as England take on Scotland.

Corrie will next be back on our screens on Monday (September, 25), airing in the usual slot of 8.00pm-9.00pm.

What to expect from Monday night’s episode

On Monday night, Paul goes to Shelly’s funeral and stands to say a few words but soon gets into an argument with Shelly’s brother.

It isn’t long before Paul accidentally hits Billy in the face. But, is this the best environment for Paul to be in?

Elsewhere, Ryan’s humiliated when his dirty videos get leaked. He’s soon recognised and is spoken about in a Gazette article.

As the Rovers punters all talk about his dodgy online antics, Ryan is left feeling embarrassed. But, can he explain O-Vidz account to them so that they understand?

Also, Jenny heads to the police station and reports Teddy as missing. But, will the police be able to track him down and find his body?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

