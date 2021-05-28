Emmerdale viewers wondered if Bernice Blackstock was wearing a wig on Thursday when she returned to the soap.

But actress Samantha Giles says she is indeed wearing a wig, but for a very good reason.

The veteran soap actress, 49, says she is unable to receive hairstyling from the Emmerdale team.

This is because of COVID-19 restrictions, which means all Emmerdale stars must now do their own make-up and hair.

Why is Bernice in Emmerdale wearing a wig?

But Samantha said that her natural hair is so coarse, that she needs professional help.

So the decision was made to provide her with a wig until restrictions are lifted.

Samantha explained in a press interview: “The hair, there’s no point pretending that it’s not a wig, because I’m sure Mrs Jones from Tunbridge Wells will be writing in saying, ‘She’s wearing a wig!'”

Then she added: “I had to have a wig really because I’ve got very, very, very thick, coarse, frizzy hair and I can’t do it myself.

“Bernice is a hairdresser, so obviously she is not going to be seen looking anything less than having a coiffed look.”

How are Emmerdale viewers reacting?

Indeed viewers did notice the wig, with a fair few poking fun at it over on Twitter.

One viewer tweeted: “Is it me or does it look like Bernice is wearing a wig? #Emmerdale.”

Meanwhile, another viewer claimed: “#Emmerdale not the best wig. You’d think they could afford a better one.”

And a third user observed: “Bernice’s wig having its 15 minutes of fame. #Emmerdale.”

A fourth user argued: “What’s with Bernice and the terrible wig #Emmerdale.”

Whereas a fifth user jibed: “Diane has a wig, Bernice has a wig – when is Gabby going to get her wig? #Emmerdale.”

Bernice has returned to Emmerdale after leaving the soap in 2019 when she called off her wedding to Dr Cavanagh.

She fled to Australia with her daughter Dee Dee when she learned her daughter’s father was unwell.

Samantha has said she’d taken time off from the soap to focus on her writing.

She’s now a bestselling author, and said she’s keen to return to the soap as Bernice has many unfinished storylines.

However, a reconciliation with the doctor is unlikely.

Samantha said: “She moved on quite quickly when she went to Australia and forgot about him.

“I think that coming back, it’s more to do with her pride: the fact that he is with somebody else. ‘How dare he?’ – that he should be falling at her feet begging her forgiveness and to try again, but he’s not.”

