Many Emmerdale fans haven’t been happy with Lydia Dingle’s storyline. Some have been upset over how the soap has dealt with her rape.

Viewers have been begging Lydia to report Craig to the police. They’ve become frustrated that she had been keeping the assault a secret for so long.

But now a lawyer has revealed why Emmerdale IS getting Lydia’s storyline so right – despite so many viewer grumbles.

Craig raped Lydia (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Lydia was raped by Craig

A couple of months ago in Emmerdale, Lydia was raped by her old friend Craig.

She had reunited with Craig at a careers event. They reconnected over their time in the children’s home.

However, Craig started becoming attached to Lydia. He wormed his way into the family. He even gave Samson a work experience job at his tech company.

Craig then tried to kiss Lydia but she was uncomfortable with the situation and handed her resignation in.

Having it in his head that he was destined to be with Lydia, he then raped her at his workplace.

Lydia kept the rape a secret from all of her loved ones. But she recently opened up to Kim.

Last night (Tuesday, October 10), Lydia finally confessed to her family the truth about what happened. Her family were in shock as she broke down in tears.

Fans haven’t been happy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans have been frustrated with the storyline

Emmerdale fans have grown frustrated with the storyline, unhappy that this had to happen to Lydia. They think they’ve seen enough of these storylines on soap.

They’ve also complained that Lydia should’ve reported the rape to the police straight away and should’ve opened up to her family.

After first hearing about the storyline, fans complained: “Shame they just can’t let the characters have some happiness for a change. Lots of doom and gloom, lets have some fun and laughs for a change.”

Another argued: “I appreciate these issues can’t just be swept under the carpet but do feel that ATM only bad things happen in Soapland. This storyline has recently been on Corrie and I just feel we need some nice, happy stories for once.”

When Lydia kept the rape a secret, fans also complained that the show was setting a bad example to real life rape victims, commenting: “Tired of soaps handling [sexual assault] this way. I wanted her to go home tell Sam, or hell go straight to Kim. I want soaps to show victims how to handle this so people don’t feel shame or hide but instead go straight to the police.”

Another fan simply wrote: “I want more depictions of them taking back their power.”

Lydia’s storyline is very representative of real life situations (Credit: ITV)

Why Emmerdale is getting Lydia’s storyline SO right

Whilst it might seem that Lydia’s rape storyline is no different to any other rape storyline in soap, here’s why Emmerdale is getting Lydia’s storyline SO right.

Alan Collins, partner in the sex abuse team at Hugh James Solicitors revealed: “The Emmerdale storyline portrays so well many issues faced by survivors, namely the abuser befriending the victim’s friends and family, so she feels she won’t be believed, claiming that the sexual relation was consensual (gaslighting) and using coercive control. These are all realistic depictions of what occurs in such cases and why many sexual abuse/assault survivors do not disclose or report their abuse.”

The storyline reflects the statistics that 1 in 4 women are raped as an adult, which Alan Collins confirms: “Although some viewers may find the storyline hard to watch, it is important that soaps continue to write such storylines and create conversation around such issues of rape and other forms of sexual assault.”

Lydia struggles with Craig’s arrest (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Lydia seeks justice for Craig’s assault

As Lydia faces going to court against Craig after his upcoming arrest, the soap will continue to highlight the struggle Lydia faces as she seeks justice.

Alan Collins continued: “We are really pleased to see Emmerdale reflecting the real-life steps and recourse that survivors of sexual abuse can go through. We look forward to seeing how the storyline plays out in terms of providing insight as to how police investigation process pans out, and hope to see reference to the victim’s code, and see reference to how victims of rape can be supported through the investigation and court processes.”

Lydia’s storyline proves to be representative of the real life journey victims face. It’s fair to say that Emmerdale is getting Lydia’s storyline SO right with this powerful portrayal.

For more information and support, viewers can visit the Rape Crisis website – www.rapecrisis.org.uk. You can also call their 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222 or chat to them online 247sexualabusesupport.org.uk.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!