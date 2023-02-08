EastEnders is on tonight – here’s why and what happens

Lola and Reiss on EastEnders
EastEnders will be airing on BBC One tonight, as the show faces new scheduling changes.

The BBC soap dropped its usual 7.30pm slot on Wednesday in its latest schedule shake-up.

Instead, the episode will be airing on Friday, February 10 – here’s why and what happens.

Nish and Suki meeting with Phil and Kat
Nish takes his plan into action (Credit: BBC)

Why is EastEnders on tonight?

EastEnders is set to air a catch-up episode on Friday.

After Wednesday’s slot were taken up by BBC One’s coverage of the FA Cup, the soap will be airing a Friday night episode this week instead.

As Wednesday’s episode aired on Thursday, the original episode for Thursday will now be airing on Friday. Keeping up?!

Reiss and Sonia talking in EastEnders
Reiss finds a way to evict Jed from Sonia’s home in Friday’s episode of EastEnders(Credit: BBC)

The episode will see Emma and Lola continue to build their relationship by looking through a series of old photographs.

Lola loses track of time and almost misses Lexi’s school presentation.

After a chat with Billy and Jay, Lola realises she is spreading herself too thin and decides to scale back on the amount of time she is spending with Emma.

Meanwhile, Nish puts his new plan to reaffirm his position as head of the Panesar family empire into action.

But later, Phil and Kat arrive for a tense lunch to discuss business.

Reiss will also find a way to evict Jed from Sonia’s home.

Reiss was introduced to the soap as Sonia’s love interest, but things have yet to get off the ground.

As Sonia is left touched by Reiss’ support, could the would-be couple finally make some progress in the romance stakes?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

