The ITV soap Coronation Street usually airs for an hour on a Friday but tonight, (Friday, October 20,) the soap will not air.

This is due to the soap being hit with another schedule shake up once again this week.

Why is Coronation Street not on tonight? When will the soap be back on?

The ITV soap isn’t on tonight (Credit: ITV)

Why is Coronation Street not on tonight?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for one hour.

However, the soap aired on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week instead.

This is because Corrie isn’t on screens tonight due to the live coverage of the rugby taking over the ITV schedule.

The rugby match will see Argentina take on New Zealand, with kick off being at 8.00pm.

Coronation Street will now return to screens on Monday (October 23) at 8.00-9.00pm.

Any viewers that weren’t aware of this week’s changes can catch up on any episodes missed via ITVX.

Lauren continues to blackmail Ryan and Daisy (Credit: ITV)

What to expect from the next episode of Coronation Street

On Monday, Lauren continues to blackmail Ryan and Daisy for money, threatening to tell Daniel about them sleeping together.

However, as Daisy tells Lauren that she’s not getting another penny, will Lauren back off?

Elsewhere, Michael gets arrested by the police as they think he was working with Stephen to defraud the factory.

As DS Swain spots Michael with a bag of cash, she immediately jumps to conclusions. However, the money inside of the bag is actually the cash from Ed’s gambling winnings. Can Ed save Michael’s skin?

Also, Sam arranges a Halloween party and invites Hope to join him. Sam then asks Hope if they can both have a fresh start with each other.

Hope agrees to starting over. But, will things go smoothly this time around?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

