Coronation Street usually airs on a Friday but tonight fans will be disappointed to know that the soap will not air (Friday, October 27).

As Coronation Street is traded for another TV programme tonight, the soap takes part in yet another schedule shake up.

But, why is Coronation Street not on tonight? When will it be back on screen?

The rugby is back on tonight (Credit: ITV)

Why is Coronation Street not on tonight?

Usually, Coronation Street airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday but tonight the soap won’t air.

Instead, this week, the ITV soap aired on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tonight, in Corrie’s place, live coverage of the Rugby World Cup will air.

This will see England take on Argentina as they both compete for the bronze medal.

The kick off for this rugby game will be at 8pm meaning that Corrie can’t air.

If viewers have missed any of this week’s episodes they can catch up over on ITVX.

Corrie’s back on Monday (Credit: ITV)

When will Coronation Street be back?

Coronation Street will be back on Monday (October 30), airing at 8pm-9pm as usual.

This episode of Coronation Street will see Lauren start making explicit online videos for money.

Lauren tells Ryan that if he reports her for making underage videos then she’ll tell Daniel the truth about him and Daisy.

But, as Ryan reports her has he just risked his own secret coming out?

Elsewhere, Bernie tries to encourage Dev to make peace with Aadi and rectify their damaged relationship.

But, how will Dev react when he finds out about Aadi’s new Freshco job?

Also, Sam excitedly heads to the Bistro for Nick and Leanne’s Halloween party.

Bringing Hope along as his date, Sam’s thrilled that they’re both willing to give things another go. But, will things work out for them both this time?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

