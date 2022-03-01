Emmerdale and EastEnders usually air on a Tuesday night, however tonight (Tuesday, March 1) there will be no soaps on.

Why are no soaps on tonight?

There is no Emmerdale on tonight as the LIVE FA Cup Football is on ITV from 6.45pm until 9.35pm.

It’s Peterborough United v Manchester City with a kick-off at 7.15pm.

There is no Coronation Street on Tuesday nights.

Emmerdale isn’t on tonight (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile on BBC One, Match of the Day Live is on from 7.30pm until 10.25pm.

It’s Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur with a kick-off at 7.55pm.

This means there will be no episode of EastEnders of Holby City tonight.

When are the soaps on this week? When will the extra episodes be on?

As there is no episode of Emmerdale tonight, there was an hour long episode last night (Monday, February 28).

Emmerdale will continue as normal at 7pm tomorrow evening (Wednesday, March 2). There will only be a half an hour episode on Thursday (March 3), but there will be an hour-long episode on Friday (March 4).

There’s no Corrie on Tuesdays (Credit: ITV)

Tomorrow night there will be no episode of Coronation Street. This is also due to the LIVE FA Cup Football from 7.30pm-10.30pm. It’s Liverpool v Norwich City with a kick-off at 8.15pm.

Coronation Street will continue Friday at 8pm and Sunday (March 6 at 8pm).

Meanwhile EastEnders continues Thursday at 7.40pm and Friday with two episodes at 8pm and 8.30pm.

When is ITV and BBC’s schedule changing?

From Monday, March 7 ITV and BBC’s schedule will be changing permanently.

The evening news programme will be extended to an hour, airing from 6:30pm to 7:30pm, with ITV confirming more focus on reporting outside of London.

This means soaps will move to a new scheduling slot.

EastEnders will continue on Thursday (Credit: BBC)

Coronation Street will move to hour-long episodes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm.

Meanwhile, Emmerdale will move to the 7:30pm slot.

BBC will also be changing it’s schedule for EastEnders.

Starting March 7 EastEnders will air on BBC One at 7.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights.

