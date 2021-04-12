Shadrach Dingle was in Emmerdale from 2000 until 2010, but who was he and how did he die?

In tonight’s episode of the ITV soap (Monday, April 12) Vinny continues to plan the funeral for his abusive dad Paul.

Meanwhile Mandy begs Cain to talk to Vinny, who still denies Paul ever hit him.

Cain decides to have a chat with Vinny telling him to face up to the truth.

Cain was abused by Shadrach growing up (Credit: ITV)

But when Vinny tells him he knew nothing about it, Cain opens up to Vinny about how his uncle Shadrach (who he believed to be his dad), used to beat him.

Vinny is shocked to find out Cain was abused. Cain explains it stopped when he grew big enough to hit him back.

But who is Shadrach and where is he now?

Shadrach Dingle in Emmerdale: Who is he?

Shadrach Dingle is the brother of Zak Dingle. He appeared in the ITV soap from March 2000 until July 2010.

Chas is Shadrach’s daughter (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

He was the husband of Faith Dingle and father of Chas Dingle and Gennie Walker.

The character was played by actor Andy Devine.

Shadrach Dingle: His life before Emmerdale

In 1974 Faith Dingle gave birth to a son, Cain, and the following year she married Shadrach.

She passed Cain off as Shadrach’s son, however she had an brief affair with Shadrach’s brother Zak and Zak was Cain’s father. But Cain wouldn’t find this out till he was in his 20s.

Faith went on to have a daughter named Chas, who was Shadrach’s biological child.

Faith and Shadrach were married (Credit: ITV)

Whilst married to Faith, Shadrach had an affair with Shirley Pascoe. Shirley fell pregnant with his daughter, who she named Genesis.

Genesis went on to be adopted by Brenda Walker but came to Emmerdale in 2008 to find her biological dad.

Shadrach was violent towards Faith, but she ended up leaving Cain and Chas with him.

Shadrach soon began taking his anger out on Cain.



What happened to Shadrach Dingle?

Shadrach first turned up in Emmerdale in 2000 to attend the funeral of his nephew Butch.

During his time in Emmerdale, Shadrach ended up forming a friendship with Laurel Thomas after helping her give birth to baby Arthur.

Shadrach formed a friendship with Laurel (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

After a hospital mix up, she took home the wrong baby and Shadrach formed an attachment to baby Daniel.

Laurel made Shadrach his godfather, but when Daniel died of sudden infant death syndrome at just six months old, Shadrach was devastated.

Later, Shadrach confided in Laurel that he had another daughter, who was given up for adoption.

How did he die?

Shadrach was a heavy drinker most of his life and eventually his liver started to fail.

In 2010, Shadrach bought a pack of beers, but as he walked over a footbridge he half collapsed in pain, which was caused by his liver.

He ended up dropping his cans in the river and went to retrieve them.

He died in 2010 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

But he lost his balance, both as a result of the pain and his drinking, and collapsed into the river and drowned.

He was found by Marlon and Rhona who dragged Shadrach out of the water, but they were unable to save him.

The Dingle family were upset by Shadrach’s death, especially Zak and Marlon, who Shadrach had been living with.

