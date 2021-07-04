Paul Trueman in EastEnders is being talked about a lot in current episodes, thanks to Isaac Baptiste’s obsession with the brother he never met.

Isaac is convinced Ruby’s dad, Johnny Allen, had something to do with Paul’s death (Credit: BBC)

Paul died off-screen in 2005, so viewers never saw exactly what happened to the Trueman bad boy. But is Isaac right that Ruby Allen’s gangster dad, Johnny, had something to do with his death?

Paul Trueman in EastEnders and his family

Paul arrived in Albert Square to visit his brother Anthony Trueman. Anthony was the ‘good’ brother – a doctor, who was well-respected in Walford.

Paul had taken the blame for his brother’s drunk-driving accident years before and began to blackmail him for cash.

Paul Trueman had a difficult relationship with brother Anthony (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Anthony and Paul’s mother, Audrey, had always favoured Anthony and Paul was resentful of his brother.

When Audrey was killed when debris fell from a building site, she told Paul that she knew the truth about his brother’s accident. She asked him to tell Anthony that she loved him. But when Paul asked “what about me?” Audrey didn’t answer before she died. Ouch!

Audrey’s ex-husband, Patrick Trueman, arrived in Walford for her funeral. And Paul was devastated to discover he wasn’t his biological dad as he’d thought. His real father was a man called Milton Hibbert, who Audrey had an affair with.

So actually Paul isn’t Isaac’s brother after all!

In 2003, an old girlfriend of Paul’s left a baby girl on his doorstep. He named the tot Eleanor – after Patrick’s mum. He was soon smitten with the little girl and he was devastated when her mum, Amy, called social services to get her back.

Eleanor would be about 18 now. Perhaps she will show up in Albert Square!

Who played Paul Trueman in EastEnders?

Paul Trueman was played by established actor Gary Beadle. He had roles in many television shows including Absolutely Fabulous, The Bill and Casualty. He’s gone on to have a successful television and film career.

Gary wasn’t impressed with Paul’s descent into the world of crime, and said he thought the story was based on racial stereotypes.

Paul’s bad side

Paul got involved with some bad people in Albert Square. He got mixed up with a nasty piece of work called Angel Hudson. He and Paul were old enemies and their relationship didn’t improve when Paul fell in love with his wife, Precious!

Angel was dangerous so Paul and Precious planned to flee. But when Angel found out, he told his wife she could have the divorce she wanted, on condition she never saw Paul again. Precious agreed and Paul was heartbroken.

Paul and Janine Butcher

Paul began a romance with Janine Butcher. She was hatching a plan to seduce her step-brother, Barry Evans, and fleece him of all his money. She asked Paul to help her and he agreed.

Janine thought Barry was dying so she wanted to marry him and inherit when he popped his clogs. On their wedding day, Paul told Janine he loved her and begged her not to go through with the plan. But she tied the knot anyway, and was furious when it turned out Barry wasn’t at death’s door as she thought.

Paul told Janine he loved her on her wedding day (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

After a confrontation, Janine pushed Barry down a ravine and he died. Paul was guilt-stricken. He began spending more time with Barry’s ex, Natalie and they started a relationship but she left him when Janine revealed his part in Barry’s death.

Paul got his own back, though, when he didn’t help Janine in her time of need and she was (wrongly!) blamed for the death of Laura Beale.

Paul’s death

Paul began working for new Walford crime boss Andy Hunter, dealing drugs.

But when he was arrested, he was pushed to inform on his boss, and help the police entrap him in a sting operation. It all backfired, though, and when Paul realised Andy knew he had grassed him up, he decided to flee Walford.

Patrick vowed revenge on Andy Hunter (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

But when Paul got into a taxi to leave, waving goodbye to his family, he realised the driver was a hitman organised by Andy.

Patrick pestered Andy about what had happened to his son, but Andy wouldn’t reveal the truth. And that’s when Johnny Allen stepped in. He wanted to show Andy that he was the big boss of Walford, so he arranged to have Paul’s body dug up to give Patrick closure.

Patrick swore revenge on Andy, and he was pleased when Johnny Allen had him murdered just a few weeks later.

Isaac wants to know more about Paul’s death (Credit: BBC)

But now Isaac is determined to find out more about his family background, could he reveal some secrets that are best left hidden?

