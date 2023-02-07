Jack Ryder played Jamie Mitchell in EastEnders between 1998-2002, with his exit seeing his character’s life end with an untimely death.

Jack has since gone on to appear in a number of popular television shows.

But, who was Jamie Mitchell in EastEnders and where is Jack Ryder now?

Jack is an English actor (Credit: ITV)

Who is Jack Ryder?

Jack Ryder 41 years old.

He is an English actor and director born in Woolwich, London.

Jamie appeared in the soap between 1998-2002 (Credit: BBC)

Who was Jamie Mitchell in EastEnders?

Jamie arrived in Walford in 1998 when his dad, Charlie, died.

Phil Mitchell realised that Jamie’s uncle, Billy Mitchell, had been beating him.

With this, Phil decided to take him under his wing and bring the youngster up.

Jamie ended up teaching Billy a lesson but eventually forgave him after Billy changed his behaviour.

Falling in love with his teenage crush, Sonia, things were going well until Sonia found out that she was pregnant with Martin Fowler’s baby.

Sonia gave birth to baby Chloe and put her up for adoption, although she later regretted her decision and kidnapped her.

With stress arising between the couple, Jamie managed to see the light at the end of the tunnel and proposed to Sonia.

However, the relationship turned sour when Jamie then slept with Zoe Slater.

The pair eventually made up after briefly breaking up, reconfirming their engagement to each other.

In his exit storyline, Martin Fowler accidentally ran Jamie over, forcing Sonia to say her goodbyes.

Jamie ultimately died of spleen damage, with Sonia staying with him until the end.

Evan stalked Chloe Godard (Credit: BBC)

Jack as Evan Crowhurst in Holby City

Jack Ryder played villain Evan Crowhurst in Holby City for just over six months in 2019.

He also briefly played the role of Sean Wells in the show.

Evan Crowhurst was Chloe Godard’s husband.

However, soon enough, Evan became obsessed with stalking Chloe.

At the peak of the storyline, Evan turned up at a cottage where Chloe was staying by herself.

He then raped her.

Chloe stabbed Evan, resulting in him being rushed to hospital.

Evan started to come round from surgery but Cameron Dunn was furious with what Evan had done.

As Evan’s health started to decline, Cameron kept quiet and looked on.

He only called for help when he knew it would be too late for Evan to be saved.

Evan then died.

Jack has appeared in a number of TV shows after EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

What else has Jack Ryder been in?

Jack Ryder has appeared in many popular television shows since leaving EastEnders.

As well as starring in Holby City, Jack has starred in The Hollow Crown, BBC series In the Club, and Doctors.

Most recently, he appeared in Silent Witness which aired earlier this year.

Jack was married to Kym Marsh (Credit: ITV)

How is Jack Ryder connected to Kym Marsh?

Jack Ryder is the former husband of Coronation Street and Waterloo Road star, Kym Marsh.

The pair married in 2002 but broke up in 2008.

They officially divorced in 2009.

Jack has come a long way since his EastEnders day (Credit: BBC)

Where is Jack Ryder now?

Jack Ryder is currently still acting, with his latest show to air being Silent Witness.

He is now also an author, having written a children’s book series, with Jack’s Secret Summer being the first book he published.

Alongside this, Jack is also an acting coach.

