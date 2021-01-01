Ex Coronation Street actor Mark Eden has died at the age of 92 after suffering from Alzheimer’s.

The former Weatherfield star’s agent confirmed the news on Friday (January 1), revealing that he died “peacefully in hospital”.

They said: “We are very sad to announce the death of actor Mark Eden. He died peacefully, in hospital, earlier today, 1st Jan 2021. Mark had been living with Alzheimer’s disease for some time, and was hospitalised in November.”

Who did Mark play in Coronation Street and when was he in the ITV soap?

Who did Mark Eden play in Coronation Street?

Mark’s character in Corrie was Alan Bradley. He was the long-lost father of Jenny, played by Sally Ann Matthews.

He arrived in Weatherfield to patch things up with Jenny, following the death of her mum Pat, his ex wife.

Alan moved in with his daughter and her step mother, Rita (Barbara Knox), but viewers realised he was a psychopath as he displayed temperamental and often volatile behaviour.

What happened between Alan and Rita in Corrie?

After moving in with Jenny, Alan fell in love with her step mum Rita.

However, it wasn’t an easy relationship and Alan continued to prove himself to be a true baddie, having an affair with Gloria Todd (Sue Jenkins), clashing with Rover’s landlady Bet Lynch (Julie Goodyear) and attempting to rape receptionist Dawn Prescott (Louise Harrison).

After Rita found out about him, he tried to kill her and was arrested. But when he was released, he started to torment her – causing her to have a breakdown and flee to Blackpool.

And it was in Blackpool that he met his end.

What happened to Alan Braldey in the Coronation Street Blackpool episode?

Show bosses killed off Alan during dramatic scenes in the show’s now-famous Blackpool episode.

He goes to the seaside town in an attempt to force her to come back to Weatherfield.

WHen she wouldn’t comply, he chased her and the pursuit led him into the path of an oncoming tram, which ran him over and killed him.

His time on the show as Alan Bradley lasted from 1986 to 1989.

What else has Mark Eden been in?

Apart from Coronation Street, Mark also played Marco Polo in an episode of Doctor Who.

His others acting credits included The Bill, Poirot, The Avengers and Sorrell and Son.

Mark’s last role, according to the website IMDB, was as Donald Baverstock in the 2013 TV film An Adventure in Space and Time.

