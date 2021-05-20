Ruby Allen in EastEnders first appeared in the show in 2005. She was the daughter of club owner and gangster Johnny Allen but had a troubled relationship with her dad.

Johnny had saved Ruby from the fire that killed her sister Scarlet and their mother Stephanie, but Ruby was convinced Johnny rescued her accidentally – thinking she was her sister.

Ruby first came to Walford as a teenager (Credit: BBC)

When Ruby was first in Walford, as a sweet-natured, trusting teenager, she was used as a pawn in the rivalries between her father, Phil Mitchell, Dennis Rickman and Sean Slater.

But when she returned in 2018, Ruby was a sassy, self-confident businesswoman. So what’s her story?

Who plays Ruby Allen in EastEnders?

Louisa Lytton plays Ruby Allen in EastEnders. Louisa was disappointed when Ruby was axed, after the death of her on-screen father Johnny.

But she went on to star as Beth Green in The Bill and also appeared on stage in a production of Grease.

Louisa also finished fourth in Strictly Come Dancing in 2006.

Louisa is expecting her first baby (Credit: Instagram @louisanastrilytton)

Louisa is engaged to businessman Ben Bhavra and the cute couple are expecting their first baby later this year.

Ruby Allen and her dad

Johnny Allen was a charming, smooth-talking, nasty piece of work. He and Phil Mitchell loathed each other with Ruby often caught in the middle.

Ruby was often mixed up in her dad’s criminal activities (Credit: BBC)

Phil paid Juley Smith to sleep with Ruby, crushing the teenager’s confidence. Eventually, after Johnny had Dennis Rickman killed, Ruby sided with Phil.

In order to show Ruby that he loved her, Johnny handed himself in. But he later died in prison after a confrontation with Sean Slater.

Ruby’s consent storyline

When Ruby came back to Walford in 2018, she reunited with bestie Stacey Slater and through Stacey’s husband, Martin Fowler, met his friend Ross Swinden at a school reunion.

Ruby later told Stacey that she went back with Ross to his house after the party, but woke up with another friend, Matt Clarkson, on top of her.

Stacey supported Ruby through her rape ordeal (Credit: BBC)

Stacey told her friend that she was raped and supported her when she reported it to the police.

It was a hard time for Ruby, but eventually both Ross and Matt were found guilty of rape.

Ruby v Stacey

Ruby began dating Stacey’s ex, Max Branning which caused tension between the two friends. Stacey went on the run after attacking Phil Mitchell and eventually broke up with husband Martin, thanks to Ben Mitchell’s interference.

Meanwhile, Ruby and Martin grew closer and began a relationship. When Ruby found out that someone had been stealing money from her account, she was surprised to discover it was jealous Stacey, who’d found out about her and Martin.

Ruby and Martin are married (Credit: BBC)

Ruby told Stacey she had to stay in Walford and repay the money she stole, or she would go to the police.

After Ruby and Martin got married, Stacey struggled to cope and even thought her ex wanted her back after a muddle with Christmas presents.

Ruby, who is clearly as manipulative as her dad was, wanted Martin to herself. So she offered Kush money to run away with Arthur, and later lied about being pregnant.

Ruby lied about her pregnancy (Credit: BBC)

But Stacey was suspicious of her former friend and forced her to do a pregnancy test. To Ruby’s surprise, she was actually pregnant.

Sadly, Ruby began bleeding and miscarried her baby. And when, a little while later, she and Stacey had a furious row and Ruby slipped down the stairs, she blamed her miscarriage on the feisty Slater mum.

Martin believed Ruby and a heartbroken Stacey went to prison.

Now Ruby’s left looking after Stacey’s brood and not enjoying it much! As well as coping with a diagnosis of endometriosis, which could make it harder for her to have a baby of her own, Ruby’s struggling to care for Arthur, Hope and Lily.

Lily cut up Ruby’s mother’s wedding dress (Credit: BBC)

And Lily seems intent on stirring up trouble for Ruby. She has cut up Ruby’s mother’s wedding dress, told Martin she’s been cheating, and is generally being a bit of a handful.

Has Ruby finally met her match?